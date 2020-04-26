Prudencio Garza Escobedo
April 27, 1927 - April 22, 2020
ONTARIO
Prudencio was born April 27, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas to Isidro Escobedo and Inez Garza. The family traveled as immigrant farm workers between Texas, Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. On January 20, 1950, he married the love of his life Susana Zuniga with whom they have seven children. He was an agriculture labor contractor in the Nyssa, Vale and Ontario area where he worked for and with most of the local farmers. He was a very hard worker and his biggest joy was his family, he enjoyed going to the sporting events for his kids and grandkids and going hunting and fishing.
Prudencio is survived by his children, Juan Raul Escobedo (Angie), Raquel Escobedo, Jose Luis (Oralia), Prudencio Jr. (Dolores), Alberto (Luz Elena), Maria Hernandez (Dan), Susana Vasquez (Juan Jose) and 27 grandkids, 18 great-grand kids, two sisters Adela Mendoza and Rosa Carrillo. He was preceded in death by his wife Susana Zuniga Escobedo, grandkids Ruben Paz Jr., Jose Alonso Paz, Monica Paz, and Enrique Hernandez.
Due to the COVID-19 VIRUS a vigil mass will be held at a later date. The funeral home does not have the virtual viewing service available.
Graveside service and funeral home viewing for immediate family only, will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, under the direction of Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel, 78 NW 1st Ave., Ontario, Oregon 97914, (541) 889-5353.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.