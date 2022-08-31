Phillip Blair Douglas born on February 12,1963 in Boise Idaho to Robert and Lois Douglas of Emmett Idaho. He passed away on August 28, 2022, in Ontario Oregon.
Phillip grew up in Payette. He enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1981 when he turned 18.
Phillip met Joyce in 1984 and married later in 1985. They lived in Payette Idaho where they raised their four children. Phillip was a hard-working, kind and honest man. He was the foreman of Ontario Roofing Company for 17 years, he loved to point out every house and building he had roofed (and there were a lot). He would tell you that his greatest accomplishments are his kids and grandkids.
Phillip is survived by his wife Joyce, his children, Matthew Douglas, Kimberly Silence, Heather Douglas, and Jacob Douglas. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, his 3 brothers, sister, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Friday September 2, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery at 10:00 am. There will be a celebration of life immediately afterwards at the R & L Event Center, 633 2nd Ave. South in Payette. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Phillip’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Douglas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.