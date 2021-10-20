Philip Leon Clay
JAN. 5, 1958 — OCT. 8, 2021
PAYETTE
Philip Leon Clay, 63, of Payette, Idaho passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. Philip was preceded in death by his Father Lowell Thomas Clay, Mother Gertrude Bertha Clay, and brother Fred Clay. Philip is survived by his sister Trudy Clay, wife Susan Clay, daughter Tera Ellis and her husband Mike Ellis, son Chance Clay and his fiance Sarah Houst and her children Cadence, and Dwight, daughter Dennisea Clay, son Jason Clay, and grandchildren Christian Ellis, Joshua Ellis, and Thomas Ellis.Philip Clay always considered himself a “jack of all trades and a master of none”. Philip held down a number of jobs but had a few that he truly loved. He deeply cherished preaching and teaching scripture, and always had a romance with ranching and millwright work. Philip was born January 5th, 1958 in Caldwell Idaho. Philip graduated from Parma High School in 1977. While in High School Philip loved the competition that came with wrestling and football. He started fighting fires with the S. R. V. crew in 1976 and continued fighting fires for the BLM through 1983. He was fighting fires when he met his wife Susan Zander. Philip was a shy and awkward young man who struggled to find the right words to speak when they encountered one another. Susan, a waitress at the Oasis Cafe decided to take matters into her own hands and shoved an ice cream cone into Philip’s face so that they could officially meet. They loved one another right away. Philip and Susan dated for 6 months and during their last month of dating, he asked her to marry him every night until he finally wore her down and she said yes. Philip and Susan were married on May 20, 1978. Philip spent some time ranching and then moved to Parma where he lived for the next 16 years with his wife and two children. During those 16 years, he worked at the Amalgamated Sugar factory as a millwright mechanic. Phil’s life took a drastic change in 1992 when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and in 1994 he surrendered his life to the ministry of Jesus Christ. With his newfound faith and zeal for the Lord, he moved his family to Alaska, where he attended Alaska Bible College. In 1998 he was called to his first pastorate in Cottonwood Idaho. In 2002 Phil took his wife and son over the road working for three years installing conveyor belts in warehouses. They traveled across the United States experiencing new and wonderful places. After his time on the road, he and Susan settled in Payette Idaho. While in Payette he became a vital part of Payette Bible Baptist Church where he continued his Seminary education, filled the pulpit, and taught Sunday School. Philip never lost his desire to preach God’s word and in 2010 God called him to Wright Baptist Church in Wright Wyoming where he served for three years. During his time in Wright, Phil and Susan became the legal guardians of Dennisea and Jason and due to health issues, they moved back to Payette where they continued to raise the children. Philp’s dying act was to adopt Dennisea and Jason so that they would know how much he loved them and that they would be taken care of after he was gone. Philip loved all of his grandchildren very much and had a special relationship with each of them. He loved each member of his family in his own way. He will be missed.
Memorial Service is Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 pm. The service will be held at New Life Baptist Church 344 SW 2nd St. Ontario OR, 97914