Peter Irvin Nichols
APRIL 9, 1946 — OCT. 29, 2021
OF NAMPA, FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
What a ride!
Pete Nichols was born on April 9, 1946, and took flight on October 29, 2021. It is with joy (and more than a bit of earthly grief) we celebrate that Pete (aka Dad, Daddy, Pop, and Papa) is SAFELY HOME with Jesus.
Born to Elmer and Ellen Nichols in Ephrata, Washington, Pete joined older sister, Betty, and was followed by Patti. Soon after, the family moved to Meridian, Idaho, where younger brother, Bob was born.
Pete met Sandy, “the one whom his soul loves”, when they were only 14. Their high school years were great years with friends, sports, well-loved teachers, and lots of good old-fashioned fun. Graduating in the Meridian class of 1964, many of their classmates remain lifelong friends.
Pete and Sandy were married in May of 1965, and were blessed to spend 56 years together.
Pete always thought he would attend the University of Idaho and study engineering, but his little redhead had other plans; so he attended Boise Junior College and studied accounting. Later, Pete would say that God put him exactly where he needed to be. He held many jobs to help pay for college, and it was not long before he and Sandy started their family. Shelley was born in 1966, and Shannon in 1968. Pete graduated from the University of Denver in June 1968, and they returned to Meridian for a job with Ernst & Ernst, CPAs; less than a dollar in their pockets; and NO school debt!
In January 1971, Pete began working for Daum Industries, a shopping mall developer. During this time, two more children were added to the family: Jason in 1970 and Stacie in 1971.
Pete accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in the parking lot of Karcher Mall during the summer of 1972. Pete’s relationship with Jesus affected every part of the remaining years of his life. Pete daily strove to live what he believed, and asked God to transform him more and more into the image of Jesus Christ (Romans 12:1-2).
Through a twist of God’s providence, a move to Ontario, Oregon, in January 1973, to become a partner in a small accounting firm fell through, but resulted in a leap of faith and the birthing of Nichols Accounting on January 1st, 1974. The following 21 years were spent in Ontario and were blessed, blessed, and blessed some more as three more children were added to the family: Josh in 1974, Stephanie in 1978, and Sherry in 1984. Pete and Sandy’s lives were in a season of increase: building deep and lifelong friendships at the Ontario Nazarene Church, a growing business which now included partner and friend, Doug Lamm, and a maturing faith in Jesus Christ.
A move to Nampa in 1994, brought the family closer to both sets of grandparents and opened up new opportunities for the growth of Nichols Accounting Group, beginning with the addition of the Nampa office. These years have been sweet years with their growing brood of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and God blessed this season with numerous treasured relationships at Karcher Church of the Nazarene.
Relationships were important to Pete. He loved and valued those who God placed in his life, beginning with his wife and family and extending to his numerous friends from church, work, Bible study, and a number of boards and community organizations. Pete made an impression on everyone he met. He made friends easily, and he made them in every area of his life.
Pete was somewhat old-fashioned, a gentleman who cherished his wife and children, a romantic who always remembered the anniversary of his first date with Sandy. All of us looked to him when we needed a shoulder to cry on or a listening ear.
Pete was athletic, loved to hunt and fish, and was still shooting hoops with his grandchildren. Family campouts were a favorite, filled with card games, laughter, and unhurried conversations.
Bible Study Fellowship was pivotal in Pete’s growth as a Christian, and he loved teaching Sunday school classes for over 40 years.
A man of solid character, Pete was unpretentious, humble, helpful, loyal, and generous with his time, talents and finances. We all appreciated his sense of humor, moments of goofiness, and practical jokes.
Pete really lived! We rejoice that he is now more alive than we’ve ever seen him, living his very best life, whole and completely free from glioblastoma. These last months Pete chose to trust God and live with dignity, never complaining, and always giving glory to God.
Pete is survived by his wife, Sandy; children: Shelley (Byron) Tlucek, Shannon (Steve) McHargue, Jason (Shauna) Nichols, Stacie (Ben) Hurst, Josh Nichols, Stephanie (Kurt) Miller, and Sherry (Dan) Harder; 28 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters: Betty McGrath and Patti Fellows; brother, Bob (Darla) Nichols; father-in-law, Paul Warrick; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that donations be considered in Pete’s memory to:
Maranatha Childrens Ministries, a ministry for orphan care and child education in Haiti led by Pete’s children, Byron and Shelley Tlucek. Checks made payable to Maranatha Childrens Ministries may be mailed to: Maranatha Children’s Ministries, c/o Nichols Accounting Group, 6075 E. Hunt Ave, Nampa, ID 83687.
The Pete Nichols Memorial Scholarship at Northwest Nazarene University. Checks made payable to Northwest Nazarene University (designate Pete Nichols Memorial Scholarship on memo line) can be mailed to NNU Office of University Advancement, 623 S University Blvd, Nampa, ID 83686.
Services will be held at Karcher Church of the Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho, on November 12th at 10:00 am. A dinner will follow. Burial will be at Meridian Cemetery. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation.