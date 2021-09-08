Peggy J. Montoya, 71, of Nyssa went to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2021. She was home surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born on April 10, 1950 in Del Norte, CO, the daughter of Lee Montoya and Cordy (Arellano) Montoya. She was a proud Del Norte High School graduate of the class of 1968. She worked for the Colorado State Courts before moving to Nyssa, Oregon. She then worked 29 years for the Circuit Court for the County of Malheur, Oregon Judicial Department until her retirement in 2019.
Peggy was a gentle soul who loved spending time in her backyard attending to her flowers and garden, watching hummingbirds, and feeding the fish in the pond. She traveled to Colorado each year to visit her family and see the Colorado mountains. She loved horses, western décor and her little dogs Dolly and Holly. Peggy was a faithful servant of the Lord. She regularly attended the New Hope Baptist Church in Ontario. Her church family and service to the community was very important to Peggy and was evident in how she lived her life.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Marlene Espinoza, of Honolulu, HI; one brother, Daniel (Margot) Montoya of Aurora, CO; six sisters, Rita Montoya and Patsy Montoya of Del Norte, CO; Angela Montoya of Lafayette, CO; Lydia (Arturo) Heredia of Aurora, CO; Pamela (Mike) Crumley of Westminster, CO; and Mary Lee (Randy) Garcia of Fairbanks, AK; godsons Bryan and Kayno Flores of Nyssa, OR; goddaughters Danette, Rhonda, Kaylene and Kimberly Flores of Nyssa, OR; many nieces and nephews around the world. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Tito Montoya and Johnny James Montoya.
Services will be held on Thursday, September 9 at 2:00 pm at the Lienkaemper Chapel in Nyssa. Reception at South Park pavilion in Nyssa. Internment will take place in Del Norte, Colorado.
Peggy’s family would like to extended a huge thank you to all who sent flowers, food, and gave their condolences. We appreciated the stories shared and the support given in our time of sorrow. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com
