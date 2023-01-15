Peggy Frost MARCH 14, 1935 - JAN. 4, 2023
ONTARIO
Peggy Frost died suddenly and peacefully at home in Ontario, Oregon on January 4, 2023. She was 87
Margaret Johanna Schott was born to Earl Edmund Schott and Margaret Allen-A-Dale Frederick on March 14, 1935 in Great Falls Montana, she was an only child.
Growing up in Montana, Peggy enjoyed many outdoor activities, including baseball and figure skating. What one might not expect is that Peggy grew up playing the piano. She earned a full Theater, Arts and Music scholarship to the University of Denver as a concert pianist. Peggy was a sorority member of Alpha Chi Omega. Enduring friendships were made with her Montana classmates, many lasting more than 80 years ago. She cherished these friends and continued to return to Montana for her class reunions.
In June 1955, Peggy married Bruce M Belcher. Together they started their home in Denver, Colorado, later, Salt Lake City, Utah and finally in Boise, Idaho. They had 3 children, Sari, Doug and Lucy. During these years Peggy continued modeling for specialty clothing stores.
She became a very active member of Junior League of Boise and one of the founding members of the Boise Racquet & Swim club. She was instrumental in establishing a partnership with Elks Rehabilitation for handicapped children. She and her 3 children spent their early years swimming, playing tennis, and skiing.
For 15 years, Peggy worked in Boise as an executive assistant to the president at Pacific Empire Life Insurance.
On May 12, 1973, Peggy married James B. Laughrin in Boise Idaho. For the next 10 years, she and Jim, along with their children and many friends, shared a blessed life on the ski slopes at Bogus Basin. They were avid BSU Bronco supporters.
During these years, many life-long Boise friendships were made and cherished.
Sadly, Jim passed away unexpectedly.
Not many people get a 3rd chance of love in life, Peggy did! In 1986 Peggy married Jack Frost and they moved to Ontario, Oregon. Jack, whom she called Indiana Jones, and Peggy were able to retire at age 50 and spent the next 40 years living life to the fullest.
Together, they created 3 homes, spending 2 months each year in Alaska, 5 months in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico and in their home base in Ontario.
Fishing was their passion and common theme.
Peggy and Jack traveled the Pacific Ocean from Anacortes, WA to Ketchikan and Sitka, AK. More than once they were challenged by the mighty Pacific as they boated their way through the Inland Passage. They spent months counting grizzlies and living off the sea.
Another highlight was Running the rapids and steelhead fishing in Hells Canyon… all the way to the mouth of the Salmon River
She became an expert fisherwoman, defending her claim of catching “The Biggest Chinook Salmon”.
Fishing was just part of their lives. Peggy and Jack traveled extensively with their friends and family.
Elk hunting was another favorite of Jacks. Peggy quickly became a valuable member of Groves Elk Camp, cooking, hiking, hooking rugs, and being part of the supporting cast for the hunters.
Peggy and Jack spent over 30 winters in Puerta Vallarta. They travelled throughout Mexico, making many friends from around the world. When friends and family visited PV, Peggy and Jack always celebrated with a fiesta.
Peggy loved her home and had many hobbies. She was an avid vegetable and flower gardener. She designed and made glass mosaics, as well as fishing, skiing, reading, Bronco football, traveling, and being with her friends and family
She was surrounded by wonderful neighbors and enjoyed her Friday morning coffee clash with her Ontario girlfriends.
Peggy and Jack created a life full of adventure, fun, friendships, intrigue, and shared joy, but most of all love.
She will be remembered by her countless friends and family as a joyous, smiling and determined woman.
Peggy is survived by her husband Jack Frost, 3 children, Sari Belcher, Doug Belcher and Lucy Belcher Hassett, (John Hassett), and her two grandsons Devon and Jaron Belcher, her 3 step-children, Cindy Frost, Marcia Frost Moore, (Casey) and Steven Frost, (Jessica Sims), and by their 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
AS difficult as it is to say Goodbye, we know it is not forever! For Sari, Doug and Lucy, they’re left with loving memories of their mother and a loss difficult to bear. We will continue to feel Peggy’s presence in our daily lives as we cherish memories of her smile and laughter.
Peggy was “tougher than nails”, had a “heart of gold”, and will be dearly missed by many.
While Peggy’s family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Peggy in a way that honors her spirit.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Don’t be sad because I died Be happy because I lived I had a wonderful life
As Peggy said: “Life is not a dress rehearsal”