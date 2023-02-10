Paula Cardon Hytrek JAN. 22, 1955 - FEB. 5, 2023
ONTARIO
Paula Cardon Hytrek, 68, of Ontario, Oregon passed away February 5th at a local hospital due to complications from an infection.
Paula was born January 22, 1955 in Virginia, the daughter of Melvin and Ada Cardon. She was raised in Texas but was able to travel many to interesting places in her youth including Europe, Saudi Arabia and Libya. After high school she went to Rick’s College in Rexburg Idaho where she met and was smitten by Lonny Hytrek, they were soon married in the Provo LDS temple. Together they lived in Utah, New Mexico, Idaho and Oregon where they raised their six children together.
Paula had too many talents to list but some of them were cooking, sewing, and baking. She was an incredible artist and painter. After her passing many reached out to express their love of her, her kindness and her service of others. Paula was always friendly and positive and would do anything for anyone. She had a passion for Jewelry and started her own business where she loved to help people create beautiful jewelry, especially engagement rings. She loved spending time with extended family and especially her children and grandchildren. Paula loved all animals and especially her beloved German Shorthair dogs. Words can't describe how loved she made everyone feel and she will be missed greatly by many. She had a strong testimony that Families are together forever so we will all take great comfort in that knowledge.
She is survived by her husband Lonny Hytrek, her Mother Ada Cardon both of Ontario Oregon; a daughter Kelly and her Husband John Snyder along with their son Ethan of Vancouver, WA. A daughter Kimber and her husband Tyler Hess and their children Peyton, Kolton, and Quinton of Middleton, ID. A daughter Krista and her children Tevan, Nicole, Tanner and Erik Frahm of Ontario Oregon. A son Brett and his wife Krista and their son Leo of Nampa, ID. A son Brendan and his wife Adrianna and their children Matthew and Oliver of Bluffdale, UT. Her siblings Richard Cardon of South Carolina and her brother James Cardon of Provo, UT. She is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
Paula was preceded in death by her father Melvin Cardon, her son Bradley Lee Hytrek, her in-laws Leo and Lora Hytrek and her son-in-law Theodore Trevor Frahm.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM at the LDS chapel at 1705 NW 4th Ave, Ontario, Oregon.
