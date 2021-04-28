PAUL H.
OGBURN
Nov 13, 1928 — Apr 23, 2021
Fruitland
Paul passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, with family and friends. A viewing will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm, Sunday, May 2nd at Christian Life Fellowship in Ontario. Services will be held at 11 am, Monday, May 3rd at Christian Life Fellowship. Burial with Military Honors will follow at 2 pm at Riverside Cemetery, Payette.
Paul was born on November 13, 1928 in Goteboe, Oklahoma. He parents were Jordan and Betty Ogburn. He was the 11th of 12 children. He was glad his parents didnt stop at 10.
His parents lived on a small farm, raising cattle, wheat, and cotton for a cash crop. Paul said he would pull 50lbs of cotton a day when he was four years old. So, his Dad made him a regular hand in the field at age five.
Paul graduated from Lake Valley High School as class president and lettering in basketball and baseball, plus driving school bus.
Paul moved with the family to Ontario, Oregon the summer of 1948. His brother, Jason, operated the Eastside Laundry and his parents helped out. Paul went to work at Tuttle Lumber Company where he made life-long friends.
Paul was drafted into the Army in 1950. Following boot camp in Louisiana, he was transported with his troupe, 5000 of his closest friends, by ship through the Panama Canal to Japan and on to Korea. The winter of 1950-51 was bitter cold. After being discharged in 1953, he teamed up with his brother-in-law, Wilbur Johnson, and operated the J&O Richfield Service Station in Ontario for two years.
Paul courted and married Lou Wauna Downey in 1954. In the spring of 1955, they moved to New Plymouth and started their farming career that lasted 50 years. They raised hay, wheat, corn, and chickens for a cash crop. Later they started a dairy, raised sugar beets and sweet corn. Always needing cash money, Paul custom harvested sweet corn for the Idaho Canning Company and later, American Fine Foods. Along the way they raised four children: Paul Jr., Dave, Sandy and Bryan. As with any job, there were good years and bad years. Paul kept his strong work ethic and passed it on to his children and grandchildren. Hed say, If you dont do it, it wont get done.
In 2005, they sold the farm and moved to West Mountain in Cascade. They spent 10 wonderful years there and made many friends. After Mom passed away, Dad lived with his son, Bryan, for three years before moving to Spring Creek Assisted Living in Fruitland last fall.
Dad passed away on a beautiful spring afternoon with his son, Paul Jr. and Beverly and friends, sitting on a deck, looking out over the farmland he loved so much. One minute here, the next he is gone. We all should be so lucky.
Dad is survived by his daughter, Sandy (Greg) Baskett; sons, Paul Jr. (Beverly), Dave (Charlotte), and Bryan (Jo); 12 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren: and a sister, Betty Johnson