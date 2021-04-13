Paul M. Dealy June 20, 1930 — April 7, 2021
FORMERLY OF ADRIAN
Paul Dealy passed peacefully from this earth on April 7, 2021 in the presence of loved ones in Belgrade Montana. Services will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Burns, Oregon on April 16th at 11:00am and laid to rest at the Burns Cemetery shortly thereafter.
Paul was born in Lewis Iowa and moved to Western Washington when he was 8 or 9 years old. He married his high school sweetheart, Evelyn Neely, in 1952. He was drafted for the Korean War and served in the Army between September 1953 and September 1955. Paul and Evelyn had two children: Pamela and Mark.
He married Dorothy Olin in 1963. Paul and Dorothy had three children: Karen, Richard, and Russell. He bought land near Burns Oregon in 1977/1978 and the family moved in 1980.
He married Betty Lou Turnbow in 1989. She took care of the farm while he was driving truck, memorialized each of Paul’s children in photo albums, and orchestrated a family reunion for all of Paul’s kids before her death in 1994.
He married Charlene Bashon in 1996. Charlene blessed the family with great cooking, rousing games of rummy, and being a grandmother to all the kids running around the farm. In 1999, they moved to Adrian Oregon. Even as he aged, he loved the farm and spent all his time taking care of the farm.
He was a dreamer looking for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. His dreams led to thoughts of Australia. While he never made it, two of his kids were inspired to take opportunities to travel/work in Australia. His dreams of new markets for the farm led him to raising goats. The grandkids of both Paul and Charlene loved the goats from those in the barn to the ones in the house.
His dreams to have better health led to reading publications about health treatments and supplements. He tried many ways to improve his health, but ultimately the Lord had other plans.
Paul is survived by his brothers: Ross (Ruth) Dealy, Gainesville FL, and Glen (Kerry) Dealy, Glebe Australia. His children: Pamela (Weldon) Leonardson, Palm Desert CA; Mark (Ronni) Dealy, Bellingham WA; Karen (Joe) Boyles, Lewistown MT; Richard (Jennifer) Dealy, Argyle TX; and Russell (Denise) Dealy, Belgrade MT. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
