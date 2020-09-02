Patsy Lou Pearl Maltsberger Smith
Jan. 24, 1933 - Aug. 31, 2020
ONTARIO
Patsy Lou Pearl Maltsberger was born January 24, 1933 in Oklahoma to parents Van Maltsberger and Laura LeGrande. At the age of 3 her family moved to Malheur County where she resided her entire life until her passing. She passed peacefully at her home in Ontario, Monday August 31, 2020 surrounded by family, of end-stage renal disease.
In 1952 Patsy met and married Lee Smith of Ontario. She gave birth to 5 children. The family lived in the Cairo Junction, Vale and Ontario areas. Patsy was the wife of a farmer, a homemaker and full time Mom for many years, but as the kids grew older she worked at Dr. Gillick’s office, for the Malheur Extension office and the Courts. After retiring, Patsy was active as a CASA Volunteer.
Active in the First Christian Church, Patsy was an avid reader, gardener, painter, and in later years did extensive embroidery. She loved the beauty of nature – and found that she could make roses and bearded irises thrive in her garden.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Lee in 1998, and by older sisters Vesta King and Joann Hayden. She is survived by younger brother D. Dean Maltsberger.
She is survived by her children, Vanda (Jesse) Hulse, David (Debbie) Smith, Brenda (Everett) Parker, Jody (Darrell) Wright, and Brad (Theresa) Smith; 13 grandchildren, 7 (soon to be 8) great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family.
Viewing to be held on Thursday, Sept. 3 from 6-8pm MTN. Funeral service to be held on Friday, Sept. 4 at 1pm MTN. Location for both events will be at Lienkaemper-Thomason Funeral Home, 78 NW 1st Ave, Ontario, OR 97914. Please observe Covid-19 rules and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the First Christian Church of Ontario or the American Kidney Fund.
