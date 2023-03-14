Patrick J Townsend MAY 13, 1940 - MARCH 4, 2023
FRUITLAND
Patrick J Townsend of Fruitland, Idaho passed away at home on March 4, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at the Elks in Ontario, Oregon on March 25th from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 pm. Bring your memories and stories and help the family celebrate Pat's life.
Pat was born on May 13, 1940 in Nampa, Idaho. Pat and his family moved to Payette when he was in the third grade where he attended Payette Schools until his graduation from Payette High School in 1958. Pat attended the University of Idaho where he graduated in 1962 with a BS in education. He taught at St. Anthony J.H. for one year before deciding to come back home to teach. Pat taught Biology for Fruitland High Schoo for 11 years. He also coached baseball, basketball and football. He decided to take a break from teaching and began farming with his dad. He also had plum orchards and an apple tray business. In the summer 1992 Pat went back to school and received a special education endorsement and became the administrator for the Payette Alternative School. He worked in that capacity for 8 years until his retirement in 2000.
Pat met Karen James while a life guard at the Payette pool where she would come to swim in the summer. Although their marriage wasn't destined to last, they had two boys Monti and Greg. Pat remained single for many years until he met Kristi Daniell. They married in June of 1994 and enjoyed 29 years together.
Pat is survived by his wife Kristi, his sons Monti Townsend and wife Denise, Greg Townsend and wife Kari, son Ben Billings and daughter Karisa Land and husband Cory. He held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren Danny Townsend and wife Annalisa, Chloe MCallum, Jonathan Newell and wife Alecia and Jessica Newell. To fill his heart with even more joy he was blessed with great grandchildren Tilda and Tor Townsend, JT and Sophia Newell and Brynlee Orahood.
Pat was preceded in death by his father Dan Townsend, his mother Mary Louise Townsend and his brother Lee Townsend.
Celebration of Life held at the Elks in Ontario, Oregon on March 25th from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
