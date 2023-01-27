Patricia (Pat) Ann (Hickey) Phillips FEB. 16, 1948 - JAN. 21, 2023
ONTARIO
Patricia (Pat) Ann (Hickey) Phillips FEB. 16, 1948 - JAN. 21, 2023
ONTARIO
Patricia (Pat) Ann (Hickey) Phillips, aka “Pesky Pat”! first born child and daughter of Calvin R. (Bob) and Jayne Hickey, passed away January 21, 2023. Pat was born February 16, 1948 in Weiser, Idaho.
Pat’s schooling was various and continuous but there are some basics that need mentioning. Pat began school at Hale elementary school on the Weiser flat. From there she attended Annex school on the Oregon side from Weiser through the Eighth grade. Pat then attended high school at Weiser where she graduated in 1966. From there Pat attended Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario for two years with Tom. Tom and Pat were married after graduating from TVCC on January 3, 1969 and of course, had their wedding reception at T.V. C.C. From there She and Tom attended Oregon State where Pat completed her Bachelor Degree in Interior Design.
After college, Pat worked at Sears in Portland, dressing windows as an interior designer.
During her marriage Pat taught School at Clackamas Co. school district, she was also a Union County Extension Agent at LaGrande, OR. She and Tom raised sheep out at Haines Or. along with owning and running a restaurant there. Together, Tom and Pat raised and showed Great Pyrenees Dogs.
After moving to the Payette area, Pat worked in the test kitchen for Ore Ida foods. She was Ore Ida’s, Mrs. Good Cookie, also she was their training and Safety Officer. Later, Pat became a life insurance agent working for New York Life in (Or and Id). In 1979 Pat obtained her real estate license for her work in that business and began working with Tom in Real Estate. Pat also obtained her MBA from Boise State University during that time. She also taught real estate and business classes at TVCC.
Pat loved many hobbies along with her work. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers, making pottery, painting and driving around for the local site seeing. Pat also worked on family genealogy to the greatest extent of any of us. Tom and Pat got into grape growing on their farm and wine making as well. Pat especially worked on growing lavender and making all types of lavender products.
Tom and Pat had one son, Christopher Scott Phillips who they lost to a sudden heart attack on June of 2019.
Pat is survived by her husband Tom Phillips, along with her sister Susan Eddy, and brothers Robert A. Hickey, Calvin R. (Bob) Hickey Jr. Pat also had numerous in laws, nieces and nephews and cousins too numerous to name.
Services are planned at St. Mathews Episcopal church on 5th street in Ontario on Saturday February 4th at 11:00 a.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.