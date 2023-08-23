Patricia Ann Kretsch AUG. 23, 1952 - NOV. 2, 2022
PAYETTE
Patricia Ann Kretsch AUG. 23, 1952 - NOV. 2, 2022
PAYETTE
Patricia Ann Kretsch, "Patsy", died on November 2, 2022, at her home in Payette, Idaho. Patsy was born on August 23, 1952 at the hospital in Redwood Falls, MN. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Margaret Kretsch of Wabasso, MN. Patsy is survived by her brother, Mike Kretsch and her sister, Mary Sue Kretsch.
Patsy graduated from St. Anne Area High School located in Wabasso, MN in 1970. Throughout high school Patsy participated in speech, debate, dramatic, and musical activities. In 1970, Patsy enrolled at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, MN. She graduated in 1974 with a B.A. degree in Secondary Education, specializing in English, speech, and communication.
Patsy began her long and distinguished teaching career in 1974 at Corpus Christy School in St. Paul, MN. She taught middle school Language Arts for five years. Patsy then moved out west to teach at Elko High School in Elko, NV. She taught high school Language Arts for three years. Next, Patsy moved to Danville, IL and taught for one year. Patsy's next stop was West Lebanon, IN where she taught Language Arts at Seeger Memorial High School for four years. Patsy’s next move was to Payette, ID. She taught high school English, speech, debate, and drama for twenty five years at Weiser High School in nearby Weiser, ID.
During her high school teaching career, Patsy directed many plays including "Fiddler on the Roof", "The Sound of Music", "Give My Regards to Broadway", and "Twelve Angry Jurors" as well as other musicals and comedies. Patsy participated in the High School Activities Association, Debate Club, and Drama Club. Patsy also assisted with the annual Shakespeare Festival.
Patsy was blessed with musical talent and was a very accomplished singer. One of the highlights in Patsy's life was her participation in the St. Paul Opera Workshop's production of "The Sound of Music" in March of 1978. Patsy played the role of "Maria von Trapp" and was spectacular!
Patsy enjoyed traveling and vacationing with her family during the summer months. For many years they would visit various states and destinations. In later years, she and her family would meet in MN and vacation "up north". Wonderful memories!
Patsy's life was immeasurably enriched by her beloved dogs. The wonderful life that she provided for her rescued dogs, Samuel, Jake, Lady, Pipkin, Lass, Elsa, Buttons and others was returned many times over. You can honor Patsy by doing something kind for an animal, especially a dog.
A Celebration of Life honoring Patsy will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10:00 am at Riverside Cemetery in Payette, Idaho.
