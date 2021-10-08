Patricia Sue Fowler passed peacefully into heaven from her home on September 29, 2021, following a two-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born to Orvil and Helen Fowler in Albany, CA on Jan. 24, 1944, the 2nd of 6 children. The family moved to New Plymouth, ID and then subsequently moved back to the Fullerton, CA area, where Pat graduated from Sunny Hills High School in the spring of 1962. She began her career as a secretary/administrative assistant following graduation, working at Autonetics in CA.
In 1963 she married Wallace Foster, and they had two daughters, Kristin, born in 1965 and Shelley in 1968. In 1970, they moved to Idaho, eventually settling in Weiser. Pat and Wally eventually divorced, and she move to the Nampa area with her girls in 1986, beginning her final career at Mercy Medical Center, working as the Executive Assistant to the hospital president. She retired from Mercy in the early part of 2009, and became care giver to her mother Helen, in New Plymouth. She eventually moved back to New Plymouth, where she lived until her passing.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents Orvil and Helen Fowler; her brothers Charles, Robert and David; her daughter Kristin; and great grandson Alyas Avila; brothers-in-law Robert Murphey and Jim Throne; and other extended family members. She is survived by her daughter Shelley Foster; sisters Peggy Oliver (Throne) and Esther Murphey; sister-in-law Kathy Hix; grandchildren Adam (Brittany) Avila, Lindsey Luna, Drew (Kayla), Dylan and Devin Long; several nieces and nephews; her dear friend Julee Hamilton; and many other loved family and friends.
The family will have a celebration of life to honor Pat in the spring of 2022. If you wish to honor Pat, the family suggests a donation to the charity of your choice, or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, PO Box 730, Payette, ID 83661. Condolences may be made to Pat’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Fowler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.