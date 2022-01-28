Patty passed away in Salem Oregon, Jan 22, 2022. She was born June 2, 1950 in Ontario, Oregon and was the third of five children born to Chet and RoseMary Clark. Her siblings include Alicen Clark, Sharon Peterson, Chet Clark and Mike Clark.
Patty was raised on a dairy farm in Ontario Heights where she developed a passion for animals of all kinds, especially horses. By age 15 she was winning awards for her barrel racing on her self-trained horse, Flash. After high school, she moved to the Willamette Valley where she worked and raised three children; Kelly, Cody, and Micheal.
Patty worked as a construction secretary for several companies in the Willamette Valley, including Northside Electric and Cherry city Electric.
Patty was preceded in death by her son, Cody Morris and her daughter, Kelly Wendel; as well as her parents, Chet and RoseMary Clark.
Patty is survived by her siblings, her son Micheal Ellison, her grandchildren Johnny Wendel (Alicia), Raechel Graham (Mark), Jesse Morris, and Cory, Ethan, and Wesley Ellison. Her great-grandchildren Jameson and Juliette Graham and Bain Wendel.
Patty loved her family and especially enjoyed the many years of babysitting and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all spent a lot of time with her.
Donations in her name can be given to Salem Friends of Felines in Salem, Oregon.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a future date.
