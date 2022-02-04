Patrecia Jean Molt
JAN. 10, 1944 — JAN. 30, 2022
ADRIAN
On January 30, 2022, our Mother, passed away from complications of a brain tumor. Patrecia Jean Molt was born January 10, 1944 in Santa Ana, California to Finice “Jim” Bishop and Ruth Mae Bennett Bishop. She moved with her family from California to Veneta, Oregon, in 1945, where she was raised with her sisters, Ruth and Betty and her younger brother Jim. Mom graduated from Elmira High School, in Elmira, Oregon in 1962. During the summer of 1962, Mom came to Adrian, Oregon to spend the summer with her sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Dallas Chaney. During that summer, she met the best friend of Dallas, his name was Glenn Molt. They were married on August 7, 1962, in Caldwell, Idaho. They resided in the Big Bend area of Adrian, Oregon, where they raised cattle and pigs and grew hay, corn, and wheat, for 55 years, until Dad’s passing in July 2018.
Mom loved living on the farm. You could always find her outside working with Dad in the fields or working in her flower beds or her garden. She grew massive tomatoes and loved to share her garden wealth with many of the neighbors and family. She spent a lot of the summer canning items from her garden. Just during the last several years, she really got into raising Hibiscus flowers, but her iris were beautiful in the spring. After having the new house built just a couple years ago, she worked hard to bring back all the new flowers for herself to enjoy and allow others to enjoy as well. She always loved to have people stop and visit and during the summer, they would go away with armloads of rhubarb, crenshaw melons or tomatoes. Mom never met a stranger, and if she did, they were soon friends.
Mom loved her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She loved them so much and they brought great entertainment to her, and they all loved her. She was usually good for some cookies or pizza when visiting her, but most likely some vanilla ice cream with strawberries drizzled over the top, and boy those kids knew it too. “Great Grandma, we’re hungry” as they walked thru the door. She always knew that they would be wanting something, even though they had eaten already. She tried to remember everyone’s birthdays, anniversaries, whatever it may be, so I tried to help her out with that the last few years, as it became harder for her.
Mom loved to tell stories, especially stories that made people laugh. Laughter was what got Mom through some tough times, especially after Dad had passed away. It was not unusual to get an email from her with attachments. These attachments became very scary for Den and I to open as they were usually of the most recent tumble that she had taken and what she looked like! We know for certain that her nose had been broken at least 4 times, 2 times by cows kicking her and 2 times, at least, from falling or tripping over things, like uneven concrete or on the step to the house. But she made fun of herself and laughed and just dealt with it, no matter what we said to her- — she just did her own thing and she made it funny to tell the story to everyone she talked to about it. She loved to tell stories of her childhood, growing up with her sisters and brother on their home site in Veneta and the trips to the coast for the day and stopping and buying a boiled crab to eat on the way home. Also, stories of how sick everyone got on the way home from the richness of the crab to the winding road. It was a different world in Veneta- — so different from here at Adrian. Climate, weather, trees, and blackberry bushes. All of the stories we heard about them living and growing up in Western Oregon and how different it was. Once we visited and it was so different from Adrian, so wet and green, We were so intrigued there were slugs on the steps that we found such pleasure in putting salt on them and watching them dissolve. It was just completely amazing that Mom had grown up there. She missed it, she missed being able to see the coast, which she loved, but she always came home to us in Adrian. One of Mom’s favorite things was to take pictures- — of everything. She loved to take pictures of sunsets over the Owyhee Mountains at dusk, flowers, lots of flowers, great-grandkids, baby calves, her dogs and cats, and on the drives that she and Dad took on Sundays to get away from home for the day. She has had several different cameras over the years, and the quality of her pictures has gotten so good over the years, the only bad thing, she was the one taking the pictures, she was hardly in any of them!! She has lots and lots of pictures from before she went digital, and then downloads of lots and lots of pictures that we kept telling her to get off her computer before it died-- — and it did. I am sure there is a printed picture somewhere!! She took pictures all throughout the building of her new house in 2019-2020 of everyone doing everything to get it built. She was so proud of her new house and always wanted to show it to everyone.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Jim, her husband, Glenn, her sister Ruth Sanders, her son-in-law, Mike Bailey, and nieces Judy Byrne and Terry Mueller. She is survived by her daughter Vicky Bailey, of Boise, son Denny and Sherry Molt of Prairie City, Oregon, sister Betty Mueller of Veneta, Oregon, brother Jim Bishop and Barbara May of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Grandchildren are Brian and Laura Bailey, Ashley Parkinson, Cheyenne, Justin Gillihan, Samantha Molt, Billy Molt, and Great Grandchildren are Thyme Bailey, Skyler Parkinson, Faith, Connor, Liam, Erica, and Brian Bailey and Eli Gillihan. She is also survived by her childhood best friend—from all these years—MaryAnn Van De Car of Junction City, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity that was special to her, such as St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.
A viewing will be held Friday, February 4, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Dakan Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will be live streamed at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.