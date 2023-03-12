Pastor Don Shover AUG. 19, 1938 - JAN. 30, 2023
FRUITLAND
Pastor Don Dale Shover (84) of Fruitland, Idaho, finalized his time on earth and went to his heavenly home on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Don was born in Lockbourne, Ohio, to Glenn and Mabel Shover on August 19, 1938. Don was number six of nine children born to the Shovers, being raised most of his early life in Columbus, Ohio. He reveled in being a part of a large family. He was a talented athlete who loved playing sports and received an invitation to attend training camp with the Washington Senators (who are now known as the Texas Rangers). Pitching was his first love and he threw a mean curveball. During this time, he also signed with the United States Air Force and found himself stationed on the other side of the United States in a little town called Mountain Home, Idaho.
While stationed in Mountain Home, Don heard through the grapevine that a little Assembly of God church had a lot of pretty, single girls in it so he decided to “check it out.” He loved to tell the story of how the pastor's wife used to tell all the single girls in the church to be "praying in" some young men. He would jokingly use that story through the years, telling his wife that she should be careful how she treated him because “He was an answer to prayer.” Sure enough, while attending that church, he met a pretty girl, but most importantly, he met the Lord Jesus Christ. He made the decision to invite Jesus into his life and to serve Him forever.
He began dating that pretty girl and Don and Betty fell in love and were soon engaged. But shortly after their engagement, Don was sent to Greenland for a year. During his time in Greenland, Don felt the call to become a minister and started preaching at the soldier’s chapel. Don told a story about how he was very shy and was embarrassed that he suffered from a speech impediment from having scarlet fever as a child. Still, he persevered and preached week after week following his call to the ministry and overcoming his disability.
Once arriving back in the States, Don married Betty on June 25, 1960 and they immediately entered the ministry, pastoring their first church in Idaho. In 62 years of ministry, Don and Betty pastored in Idaho in the towns of Wendell, New Meadows, Lake Fork, Caldwell, Weiser, Payette, and Fruitland. They pastored in Red Wing, Minnesota, before heading back to the west to Vale, Oregon. Later, they pastored in Washington state at Mount Vernon, Montesano, and Yelm.
Early in their marriage, Don and Betty were given the news that they were unable to conceive a child, so they started the adoption process. After six years of marriage, they were excited to be able to adopt a little girl they named Ruth. One year later, they were thrilled to get the news that a little boy was available for adoption, and they named him Paul. Five years later, they were blessed with the miracle of conceiving a girl, naming her Susie. For their entire life, Don and Betty were strong supporters of adoption and were always quick to share the joy of their experience.
Throughout Pastor Shover’s life, three things expressed who he truly was and how he lived.
#1 Pastor Shover was known for his enormous and contagious smile. His smile was the first thing people noticed and commented on. His smile brightened up every room.
#2 Pastor Shover was a letter writer. While Don and Betty were engaged and he was stationed in Greenland, Don wrote Betty 366 letters. He wrote a letter for every day that he was away, with one extra just in case. He used to joke that Betty would fall more in love with him through the letters that he sent, or he would come home from his deployment to find that she married the mailman. Luckily for all of us, she chose him over the mailman. Thousands of people through the years can testify that they received a card or a letter in the mail from Pastor Shover. He wrote letters up until the day before he passed away.
#3 Pastor Shover LOVED people and the Lord. He showed this love in his daily life, in his ministry, and through his family. Pastor Shover touched the lives of so many people. His number one desire was to share the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and for people to come to know Him. Don loved getting involved in his local community, and his legacy will carry on forever, reminding us to choose a life of meaningful acts of love and service, just like Christ modeled for us.
Don was a devoted father and grandfather and loved his family dearly. He took an active role in the lives of his children and grandchildren, who were the light of his life. He was proud to perform the wedding ceremonies of his children and grandchildren as well as the baby dedications of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved playing board games, taking road trips back east to Ohio, and going camping with family and friends.
Don is preceded in death by his parents: Glen and Mabel Shover, his sisters: Doris Shover, Dorothy Shover, and Carole Paese, his brothers: Paul Shover, Dean Shover, and Joe Shover, and his grandson: Isaac Carlson.
Don is survived by his loving wife Betty; children: Ruth (Gary) Carlson of Fruitland, Idaho; Paul (Sheira) Shover of Payette, Idaho; and Susan (Brad) Carlson of Yelm, Washington; grandchildren: James (Kelsey) Carlson, Jandee (Nick) Lloyd, Nathan (Emily) Carlson, Andrew Carlson, Brent (Marissa) Shover; great-grandchildren: Owen, Isobel, Sawyer, and Harlo Carlson, Haven and Eden Lloyd; two brothers: Dick Shover and Neal Shover, as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A celebration of life for Pastor Don Shover will be held at Highway Assembly of God in Fruitland, Idaho, on March 25th at 11:00 am. Memorial donations can be made toward scholarships to River of Life Christian School in Payette, Idaho.