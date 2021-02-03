Pansy Pearl Johnson
MARCH 9, 1935 — JAN. 30, 2021
PAYETTE
Pansy Pearl Johnson, 85, passed away on January 30, 2021 at her home in Caldwell with her family by her side.
Pansy was born on March 9, 1935 in Pea Ridge, Arkansas to Marion Lee Goff and Dosha Elizabeth Cash. She was one of ten children.
Pansy is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Carl JE Johnson, daughter-in-law Paula, sister Alpha Mae and brothers Arvin, Art, Jim, Louis, Virgil, Dallas and Neal.
She is survived by her children: Randal (Lesley) Johnson, Teola (Ken) Sheldon, Tami (Doyle) Harmon, Mike (Chelley) Johnson; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister Betty (Ernie) Gentry; 2 sisters-in-law Joyce Goff and Arlene Bailey and many nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart.
Pansy loved and cherished her family. She loved with her whole heart and she loved being able to help those in need. Above all else she loved her God. She lived her life to serve Him and she put Him first in all she did.
A celebration of Pansy’s life will be held at 2:00 on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho. You can watch the celebration live by going to Shaffer-Jensen’s Facebook page where the video will be archived.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Treasure Valley Hospice at www.treasurevalleyhospice.com
Special memories and stories can be shared on Mom’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/pansy.johnson.5030).