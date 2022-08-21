Pamela Kaye (Lopez) Martinez MARCH 8, 1959 - AUG. 13, 2022
NYSSA
NYSSA
Pamela Kaye (Lopez) Martinez, a servant of Christ loved to be called “Spiritual Momma” by her children and all those whom she had under her Flock, was cared for and surrounded by her loving family and adoring grandchildren at home when she went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 13, 2022.
Pam was born in Nyssa, Oregon on March 8, 1959 to Catherine Lorraine (Corak) Lopez and Jose January Lopez.
Pam married Ramon Martinez on October 28, 1974 in Nyssa, Oregon. They were blessed with four beautiful children together and raised them with love, devotion, Christian values and the Lord's Word. Their adoring children are Angie Nicole, Nathaniel Ray, Nicholas Joe and Alexis Renae.
Our mother took great pride in being a homemaker and her biggest joy in life was raising her four beautiful children. She loved watching us grow each day. She taught us the most important thing in life is to have a relationship with God above all else, to spread the gospel and to walk in His works throughout our lives. We Will Always Love You Mom!
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life (John 3:16).” “The Lord is my Shepard; I shall not want (Psalm 23 KJV).”
She is survived by all of her children, grandchildren: Brandon, Alycia, Natalya, Jacob, Nathaniel, Benjamin and her great grandchild Maximilliano.
Aside from the children she adored, Pam is survived by Ramon Martinez, Margaret Page, Michael Lopez, Timothy Lopez, and Daniel (Lopez) Watson.
A private Celebration of Life for Pam’s family and friends will be held at The Lighthouse Church in Nyssa. To express condolences visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com 208-467-7300.
