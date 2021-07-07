Owen Orson Berrett
MARCH 11, 1947 — JULY 3, 2021
NYSSA
Owen Orson Berrett passed away peacefully in his home due to congestive heart failure on July 3, 2021. He was born March 11, 1947, in Ontario, OR at Holy Rosary Hospital to Wayne and Ruth Berrett. He was raised in Sunset Valley, SW of Nyssa, until he graduated from high school in 1965 as a salutatorian. He continued his education by attending the University of Utah for one year. He then served in the Gulf States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for two years. Upon returning, he completed his bachelor’s degree in Accounting at Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo, Utah. Although Owen and Sharon (Winegar), his wife, were raised in the same area, they first became acquainted at BYU and were married August 21, 1969, in the LDS Idaho Falls Temple.
While attending BYU, they welcomed their first “souvenir” (child), and only son, Jason. Upon graduating from BYU, Owen accepted an internal auditing position with Exxon oil company and the family moved to Dallas, Texas. While there, Owen earned his CPA license and Tonya was born. They then moved to Houston, TX where Andrea was born. Exxon relocated them to Charlotte, NC where Cynthia was born. Owen decided to make a career change and return back to his roots in Oregon by becoming a farmer. That is when they had their fifth and final child, Denise.
Owen farmed for 24 years, two years in Jordan Valley, OR and the remaining in Nyssa, OR. Faith was an important part of his family life. He served diligently in multiple religious positions (i.e. scoutmaster, clerk, advisor, and other leadership responsibilities). For ten years he contributed to the Malheur Health District Board, which was instrumental in establishing the Malheur Memorial Health Clinic, and the Nyssa Gardens Assisted Living Facility.
After farming for many years, they made the difficult decision to sell the farm in late 2001.
Owen had a variety of interests. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an excellent conversationalist. He also had a passion for learning and listened to ‘60’s classical and county music. Owen felt very blessed to have great neighbors and church members who dedicated time attending to his needs as his health declined.
He is survived by Sharon (wife) and five children: Jason (Rosa), Tonya (Stephen), Andrea (Paul), Cynthia (Patrick), and Denise (Nathan). Owen and Sharon have 11 grandchildren and he loved spending time with them. He is also survived by four sisters and two brothers: Vivian (David), David (Connie), Elaine (Dean), Reta (Ron), Lila (Mark), and Dale (Sharon).
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Owyhee building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 848 Owyhee Ave, Nyssa, OR on Wednesday July 7th from 10:00-10:45 with funeral services immediately following at 11:00. No graveside service will be held. The funeral will also be live streamed at https://tvpbn.com/owenberrett