Ophelia D. Collins

Oct. 16, 1929 - Aug. 7, 2020

PAYETTE

Ophelia D. Collins, it is with sorrowful hearts we announce the passing of our mother after a long hard fight with breast cancer. She passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on August 7th.

Ophelia was born October 16, 1929 in Minco, Oklahoma the daughter of Robert LaFayette Phillips and Flora May Phillips. She lived there with her many brothers and sisters until she married her husband, Jerald D. Collins. After the birth of their fourth child they moved to Arizona and lived there along with many other places until they settled in the Fruitland/Ontario area.

Ophelia worked for Ore-Ida in the Packaging Department as a Caser until she retired after 29 years at the age of 70.

Some of Ophelia’s favorite things were fishing, bowling with her friends, making quilts for her family reunion and watching her daughters play softball. In her later years her joy came from spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was able to spend quite a bit of time with one grandchild, Angela and her husband James Hudson which she enjoyed immensely.

Ophelia is survived by her daughter, Roberta FitzHenry of Payette, son, Jerald Collins and his partner Evelyn Wise of Caldwell, daughter, Lenora and husband Ronald R. Bacon of Meridian, a sister, Billie Sanders and many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, eight brothers and sisters and one son, Wayne Collins.

The family would like to thank Canyon Home Health Care for helping to care for their mother towards the end.

Graveside Memorial will be held August 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario. Everyone who wishes to attend is invited. Please observe Covid protocol. Condolences can be made to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com

