Ophelia D. Collins
Oct. 16, 1929 - Aug. 7, 2020
PAYETTE
Ophelia D. Collins, it is with sorrowful hearts we announce the passing of our mother after a long hard fight with breast cancer. She passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on August 7th.
Ophelia was born October 16, 1929 in Minco, Oklahoma the daughter of Robert LaFayette Phillips and Flora May Phillips. She lived there with her many brothers and sisters until she married her husband, Jerald D. Collins. After the birth of their fourth child they moved to Arizona and lived there along with many other places until they settled in the Fruitland/Ontario area.
Ophelia worked for Ore-Ida in the Packaging Department as a Caser until she retired after 29 years at the age of 70.
Some of Ophelia’s favorite things were fishing, bowling with her friends, making quilts for her family reunion and watching her daughters play softball. In her later years her joy came from spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was able to spend quite a bit of time with one grandchild, Angela and her husband James Hudson which she enjoyed immensely.
Ophelia is survived by her daughter, Roberta FitzHenry of Payette, son, Jerald Collins and his partner Evelyn Wise of Caldwell, daughter, Lenora and husband Ronald R. Bacon of Meridian, a sister, Billie Sanders and many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, eight brothers and sisters and one son, Wayne Collins.
The family would like to thank Canyon Home Health Care for helping to care for their mother towards the end.
Graveside Memorial will be held August 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario. Everyone who wishes to attend is invited. Please observe Covid protocol. Condolences can be made to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.