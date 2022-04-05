Omeda “Nita” Foster FEB. 13, 1931 — FEB. 20, 2022
PAYETTE
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Omeda (Nita), left this world on February 20, 2022 knowing that Jesus loved her even more than we did, and that was immensely! Omeda, the eldest of two children, was born February 13, 1931 in Quincy, IL to George and Lucille Dillard. Teddy, her younger brother preceded her in death. Her parents divorced and later in life, she was blessed with a half-brother, Charles “Skip” Rossiter and an adopted brother, Donald “Butch” Rossiter(Dillard). Nita had one child, Onalee, in 1949 prior to her marriage to Charles Russel Foster in February of 1954. She then had her “first family”: Onita Louise born in 1955, Challie Roy born in 1958, and Charleroi born in 1960. Her “second family” came when Onalee was 19: Charqui born in 1968, Onjee born in 1970, and Chasco, the baby, born in 1972. And her “third family” included everyone else she met throughout her life. Of all things to be said about Nita, it was how important her family was to her beginning with all seven of her children. Each one was precious to her. With seven children came fifteen grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. Her family was her joy in life, especially the babies. “Look what I created!” was one of her favorite things to say. Nita had quite the life over her ninety-one years with us on this earth. She loved to jitterbug in her youth, bowl in her middle years, and dance on tables in her seventies. She lovingly raised two families while traveling the US and Europe. Although she never completed high school, she worked for years as a teacher’s assistant at Prairie Elementary School in Sacramento. She made many friends over the years during her work at the school, but most precious to her were her good friends, John and Lillie Swan. Due to health issues, Nita moved from Sacramento to Idaho in 2015 where she resided with her oldest daughter, Onalee, until her death. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Charles, her precious daughter, Onita, and her adventurous son, Charqui. She is survived by five of her children, Onalee (Randy) Mansor of Payette, ID; Challie (Linda) Foster of McMahan, TX; Charleroi (Imerhey) Foster of Sacramento, CA; Onjee (Steve) Gonzales of Sacramento, CA; Chasco (Lillian) Foster of Sacramento, CA; and son-in-law Frank (Onita) Chandler of Robie Creek, ID. She will be missed for her loving nature, her smile, and her sense of humor. We love you to the moon and hope you are dancing on tables in Heaven right now! The family would like to thank Jodie Stark and staff of Stark Medical in Ontario, OR and Heart and Home Hospice in Fruitland, ID for their compassionate support during these past few months. A memorial service will be held in Nita’s honor on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 3:00pm at Haren-Wood Funeral Home located at 840 6th Avenue South, Payette, ID 83661. A “celebration of life” will follow.