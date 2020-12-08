Olga Holt Dec 20, 1917 — Dec 4, 2020
Fruitland
Olga was born Olgica Heleine Messersmith on 12-20-17 in Cleveland Ohio. She was the youngest of seven children born to Jozsef and Marishka Messerschmiedt, both immigrants from Hungary. Olga, who was fluent in Hungarian, would often belt out the familiar phrase “Magyar Nap szueletem es meg halok szueletem” which translates “I was born Hungarian and I will die Hungarian”. Hungarians are known to live life loud and to its fullest measure. This was Olga indeed!
She was the adored baby sister showered with plenty of love and always the center of attention. Olga loved to dance her little heart out in the center of the living room with her brother Louis at the piano. As a young girl, Olga was the helper, babysitter and entertainer for her brothers and sisters as they had children of their own. Generations of cousins, nieces and nephews have sweet memories of Olga’s love and amazing stories.
In the late 1940’s, Olga saw a poster in a store window offering overseas job opportunities with the United States War Department. She signed up and was put on a ship to Japan. Olga’s amazing stories were sometimes beyond belief. Would you believe she was left behind while traveling through Panama, jumped on a private boat and waived down a United States warship so she could get back on board? Yep. It happened. She played cards with the ship captain, served with the base commander, met General MacArthur and attended all kinds of international embassy events. She still loved to dance.
Olga met her lifelong love on a reluctant blind date in Guam, enter Captain William Roger Holt of the United States Marine Corp. As Bill would say, “the Marines have landed”. They were married in Guam and remained best friends, companions and passionate lovers for the next 56 years. Bill’s hometown, Fruitland Idaho, became the home base of their love story.
Olga was an accomplished artist, teacher, an exceptional cook and a consummate entertainer. She loved her friends, family and any opportunity to get together and party. She was deeply invested in the lives of those she loved and engaging to everyone around her.
Olga passed away with sweet elegance in her Fruitland home on 12-4-2020, a few weeks short of her 103rd birthday. Olga is survived and memorialized by multiple generations of family and countless friends who were loved and adored as members of Olga’s extended family. The stories will live on. POWDER RIVER!
It was a wonderful life indeed. Merry Christmas!!!!!
Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11th at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Fruitland. Prior to the service a viewing will be held from 9 – 9:30 a.m., with the Rosary starting at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Park View Cemetery, New Plymouth. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Olga’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.