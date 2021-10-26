Nova Dennis ‘Denny’ Fowler
APRIL 5, 1932 — OCT. 23, 2021
PARMA
Nova Dennis “Denny” Fowler of Parma, was born April 5, 1932 and peacefully passed into his eternal home surrounded by his loving family October 23, 2021 due to complications from a recent heart attack. Dad had 89 ½ years between the “dash“and lived it fully!
Denny was born to Nova F and Inez Pearl Fowler in Cincinnati Iowa. He attended schools in Cincinnati and Centerville Iowa.
In 1951 Denny married Florene Efaw and to that marriage, Melissa Jane and Denise Elaine were born. Denny and Florence were later divorced.
In 1958, Denny traveled to Oregon to work on the Hells Canyon dam project as an equipment operator. When arriving in Halfway, Oregon he went into a small café where he met his future bride, Sharon Gover. They were married August 2, 1958.
Denny and Sharon then moved to Caldwell, Idaho where Nova Bruce was born; and later to Des Moines, Iowa where Kayleen Rose was born. They settled in Seattle, Washington for several years where Denny worked for Firestone Tires. Candice Sue was burn while there too.
In 1968 they moved the family to Nyssa, Oregon where he opened up a Shell Station (where the current M & W Express is) and later started D & J Enterprises in 1971 (an excavation and trucking business). He spent many, many years contracting to Amalgamated Sugar Company (hauling mud, beet pulp, beet tailings, lime rock, sugar and oversized loads all across the US), Even though Dad didn’t’t finish high school, he had a great business mind, worked tirelessly, and built a very successful business! Dad was well known for his custom painted Peterbilt ‘Sugar Daddy’ truck. They retired and sold the business to Bruce in 2000.
Upon their retirement, they made many wonderful memories traveling in the RV to all the lower 48 states and three trips to Alaska where Dad loved to fish on the Kenai River. Annual trips to Wallowa Lake were a highlight of all summers from 1972 through 2012, until Dad’s health wouldn’t allow for travel there. Crabbing on the Oregon Coast and cat fishing in the Snake River were also some of his favorite activities. Dad also enjoyed watching the grandkids in their various sport and rodeo activities. Every time they’d leave on another trip, Dad would sing “On the Road Again’! He loved to travel and we are so thankful that Mom and Dad enjoyed many, many trips, not just during their retirement, but also when they were still working.
Denny is survived by his loving, faithful, and nurturing wife of 63 years, Sharon of Parma, his son Bruce (Pam) of Nyssa, daughter Kayleen (Patrick) Coonrod of Meridian, daughter Candi (Jake) Bahem of Parma, Melissa (Keith) Benson of Hanover, IL, son-in law John Binninger (Denise) of East Dubuque, IL, sisters Dixie Stephenson and Jennie Smaniotto, both of Seymour, Iowa, 14 grandchildren (whom they lovingly called pop pop.) 18 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, he dearly loved and enjoyed. He was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, daughter Denise, son in law Jim Martin (Kayleen), sisters Elaine Hoover Reece and Deon Smaniotto.
The family would love for you to share your memories of Denny with us via an open mic at the service, or a box will be available for a written memory if you would like to leave one.
Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nyssa Lienkaemper Chapel. Interment to follow at the Nyssa Hilltop Memorial Cemetery. Family has ask for mask to be worn at the service. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com