Norval Neil Towell
DEC. 6, 1936 — JUNE 2, 2021
WEISER
Norval Neil Towell ended his earthly life and began his eternal life on June 2, 2021 near McKenna, WA where he had moved a short 4 weeks prior.
Norval was born December 6, 1936 in Midvale, ID to R. Claire and E. Ruth Neill Towell.
Norval attended school and graduated from Midvale High School. Following school, he moved to Weiser, ID in 1957.
Norval worked for Oregon Portland and Ashgrove Cement West Companies from 1957 to 1999 at the Lime and Durkee, OR plants. Norval was a machinist and shop supervisor and was well known for being a dedicated and valued worker.
On October 26, 1958, Norval married Alice Gross. They spent their entire married life living in the same home on West Galloway in Weiser. It was at this home where they raised their 3 children; Tim, Robin and Michele.
Norval was a hard worker who loved his family, gardening, animals, fishing, camping and being outdoors. It was often said every blade of grass in his yard was pointing the same direction and he often had an abundance of home grown fruits and vegetables to share. Norval very much enjoyed tending to his small farm of animals which were both sustenance and a hobby.
Survivors include his wife Alice, son Tim (Mary) Towell of Sherwood, OR, daughter Robin Maillet (Guy Ybarra) of McKenna, WA, several nieces and nephews, one granddaughter, one grandson and four great grandchildren.
Norval was preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Velda Towell Fairchild, daughter Michele, son-in-law Louis Maillet, father and mother in-law Ralph and LeEsta Gross, as well as numerous brother and sister in laws and other family members.
On July 24, 2021 11:00 a.m., services will be held at Riverside Baptist Church (598 Hwy 95 South Weiser, ID) where Norval was a member. The family welcomes all to attend. A luncheon will be provided by the Church immediately following the service. Private Family Services will follow the luncheon at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Our earth has lost a great man but heaven has gain an event greater angel.