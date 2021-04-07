Norman Dean Tucker
AUG. 4, 1939 — MARCH 31, 2021
NEW PLYMOUTH
Norman Dean Tucker was born August 4, 1939 to F. Neal and Gladys Marie Tucker in Indian Valley ID. They eventually moved to Klamath Falls OR where his father worked in construction. Norm started going to school there and continued until the 8th grade when his family moved to Kuna, April 1, 1953, to a small farm.
While in school Norm played football, basketball and eventually found the sport that he loved and that was baseball. He worked for different family and community members after school and during the summer. While working for the Huff family hauling sugar beets, he became best friends with their son Bob, to this day they have remained longtime friends.
Norm graduated from Kuna High School in 1957 and eventually married Karen his first wife and they had a son, Kevin. Norm and Karen eventually divorced. Norm and his parents moved to Cambridge ID where Norm started logging. He eventually met his second wife, Linda, they got married and had a son, Stacey. Norm and Linda soon were divorced. He then met his third wife, Monnie. Norm and Monnie were married for 49 years. They had two sons, Neal and Justin “JD”. He acquired a daughter, Rhonda, in that marriage. They eventually ended up living in New Plymouth ID. At that time Norm worked for NACA and then American Fine Foods to what eventually became Seneca. Norm worked for Seneca for 33 years when he retired from there in 2019.
Norm loved going and watching his daughter Rhonda and his son JD play on the local high school teams. He was especially proud of Rhonda for making the boys baseball team while in high school; the first girl to make the boys baseball team. Norm and Monnie eventually separated, and Norm went to live with his daughter Rhonda and her family until his passing.
Norm is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gary. He is survived by son Kevin of Payette ID; son Stacey of Scotland; daughter Rhonda (Charlie) of Emmett ID; sons Neal and Justin “JD” of Weiser ID; his nine grandchildren Melanie, Megan, Brooke, Taylor, Shelby, Cody, Mitch, Nicholas and Duncan; his four great grandchildren Lila, Rian, Theodore “Teddy” and Harley.
Services will be held at 11 am, Thursday, April 8th at the First Baptist Church in New Plymouth. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Norm’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.