Norma Jean Barton Perdue JULY 21, 1928 - DEC. 18, 2022
NYSSA
Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend Norma Jean Perdue went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Norma Jean Barton was born on July 21, 1928, to Austin and Myrtle Barton at Butler Oklahoma. Her brother, Leroy was two years older and a constant companion as they grew up. Leroy even encouraged Norma, age 6 to climb the town water tower with him. She attended Butler High School and was active in the school band playing the clarinet. Norma Jean was an amazing seamstress and was a great cook, famous for her fried chicken and potato salad. No event was left without her camera in hand documenting the occasion.
Her testimony was from her heart and written in her own hand on June 1, 2014.
"People in my life who influenced me to become a Christian"My grandma Vena Lee, (my Mother's Mother - a very quiet, sweet Christian lady) would come by my home and take me to church with her at Butler Oklahoma Church of Christ when I was in grade school, so I knew about Jesus at an early age.When I was 13-14 my family moved to California and did not attend church, except I remember one Easter Sunday I walked to a church not too far away by myself (far enough my high heels rubbed blisters on my feet).Think about 1947 moved to Vale, Oregon, where I met Don. We were married June 6, 1948. Don's oldest sister Bonnie, talked to us about Jesus and we received many gospel tracts in the mail from her to encourage us, but didn't get too interested. My memories are pretty vague. Anyway, on Dec. 5, 1949 our first child was born - Cathy Diane changed our lives tremendously (for the better) 1951-52 moved to Nyssa. For a time a Mrs. Tucker would pick Cathy up and take her to the Nazarene Church Sunday School. After awhile Don said that wasn't right - we should be taking her, (He had been brought up in a Christian home). I remember him telling of wanting to be baptized when his brother just older (Howard) was, but they said he was to young so wouldn't let him. I don't know what age he was. October 13, 1953 our son Gregory Don was born and our family was complete!Glen and Merry Lin Strickland invited us to a Revival meeting at the Christian Church. We went don't remember speaker - but later that night - the Lord spoke to me. I awoke - there was a very bright light and a voice said "I will not strive with you always" I was wide awake! We went to the meetings again and that night Don and I both accepted Jesus as our Savior and Lord and were baptized later. I am so glad I heard and answered that call! If you hear or feel Him calling you - don't wait for a more convenient time - it might be too late! I praise the Lord, both of our children are serving the Lord today. Norma J Perdue
Loved ones gone on before are her parents, her husband Don Perdue, her brother and sister-in-law Leroy and Irene Barton.
She is survived by her loving family. A daughter, Cathy (Jerry) Anderson, of Nyssa; a son, Greg (Pam) Perdue, of Fruitland; six grandchildren: Jason Anderson, Travis Anderson, Natalie (Riley) Morgan, Ashli Perdue, Cody (Shawnee) Perdue, Madison Perdue; eight great-grandchildren: Zane, Macey and Tatum Morgan, Tova and Oly Anderson, Jackson Lake, Lucas and Madeleine Perdue; sister-in-laws Jackie (Jerry) Kysar and Joan Perdue; brother-in-law Mickey (Teresa) Perdue; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to New Life Christian Church - Nyssa, OR.