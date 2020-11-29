Norma Clapp
Sep 1,1944 — Nov 18, 2020
Payette
Norma Alice (Baker) Clapp, age 76, left us Wednesday, November 18th, in her home, to be rejoined with loved ones who have gone before. A virtual Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 5th, at 2:00 pm. For details or the meeting link, contact the immediate family or Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Norma’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. Cremation was under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Norma was born September 1, 1944, in Thayer, Missouri to Joseph and Virginia Baker. She was the third of four sisters, Rosetta Joy, Patricia Ann, and Nelcie Jean. Growing up, the family lived in primarily Missouri, California, and Idaho. She often told stories of life with her sisters like walking to the corner store to get giant pickles or singing in their local church.
In 1962, after graduating high school, she married Charles Fenwick of Pocatello, Idaho. After his return from Vietnam, they had four children, Charles, Jr “Chuck”, Virginia “Ginny”, Philip “Andy” and Nancy.
Norma loved to travel. Her grandchildren were among her favorite companions on these escapades; such as the trip to the Grand Canyon with the granddaughters or the Seattle trip with the grandsons. She also enjoyed the Alaskan Cruise with best friend, Rita, and the European trip with late husband, Eldon.
Family was very important to Norma and she would bend over backwards to help in any way she could. Her greatest joy was when the entire family could gather for meals or special occasions. She loved beading and doing other craft projects with her sisters. It is unsure how much crafting actually got done versus laughter and simply spending time together.
Some of the jobs she held were front office work at Optometric offices in Oregon and a commodities picker for Albertsons Sundries in Boise.
She is survived by two sisters, Rosetta of Boise and Nelcie of Payette; her four children, Chuck of Prineville, Oregon, Ginny of Caldwell, Andy of Payette and Nancy of Payette; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren