Nina May (Sanders) Strange
SEPT. 29, 1931 — APRIL 28, 2021
FRUITLAND
Nina May (Sanders) Strange passed away on April 28, 2021, her own late mother’s birthday.
Nina was born September 29, 1931 in Kimball, Nebraska to Arnold Cornelius Sanders and Ellen Caroline (Cleveland) Sanders. She was nicknamed “Peacharina” by her father and was the first of three children.
At four years old, Nina successfully begged her parents to allow her to start school early.
Due to the dustbowl, the family moved to Payette, Idaho in 1938 where they bought property on what is now the Payette Airport. In 1942, they moved to 7th Avenue North which was known then as the 7th Avenue Extension.
Nina graduated early from Payette High School in 1947 at the age of sixteen. She walked regularly to her first job at Colpin’s Photography Store on Main Street in Payette. While working there, she attracted the attention of a young farmer by the name of George Francis Strange, Jr. of Fruitland. It took George two weeks to work up the nerve to ask Nina out. She accepted on the condition that George ask permission from her father, which took George another two weeks of rallying his courage. Nina and George began dating and were married on June 2, 1950. They were married for a total of 69 years and nine months prior to George’s death in March of 2020.
Nina and George enjoyed the outdoors, spending many years camping, hiking, fishing, and exploring throughout their marriage. They took innumerable day trips to ghost towns and other historical and natural destinations. Appropriately, Nina’s favorite song was “The Happy Wanderer.”
In 1951, Nina gave birth to their first child, James Dale. David Arnold was born into the family in 1953 followed by Jean Elizabeth in 1958. Nina gave birth to their last child, Richard George in 1969. They all had a full and happy family life.
During the early part of Nina and George’s marriage, Nina worked in the office of Ore-Ida Foods’ trucking division. She later worked in the office of Wells and Davies Meats and did bookkeeping for Francis Pugh, an independent bookkeeper in Payette. When George and Nina started their printing business in 1960, Nina’s hard work and keen mind were integral to their success and she devoted the rest of her career to its operation. She was an expert typesetter and proofreader. People were amazed at her blazing fast typing speed. Nina retired in 2000.
Nina and George were both active in Lorraine Chapter #20, Order of the Eastern Star in Payette. She and George were Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron of the chapter multiple times through the years. Nina also served as the chapter’s secretary for 17 years. When George ascended through the state offices of O.E.S., Nina served as Grand Representative of Idaho to Saskatchewan. The Eastern Star was an important part of Nina and George’s life and they developed many lifelong friends in it throughout North America.
Nina was a member of the Fruitland First United Methodist church, and contributed her beautiful soprano voice to its choir. She also enjoyed membership in the United Methodist Women.
Nina enjoyed gardening, particularly her flowerbeds and was an expert canner. She loved all things related to hummingbirds. She also enjoyed crocheting and made hundreds of crocheted stuffed animals and afghans for family members.
Nina was a proud and devoted mother and grandmother who particularly loved all babies. She always welcomed the opportunity to babysit.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents, great grandson Jordan, granddaughter Katy, sister Joan, brother Richard, son David, and husband George. She is survived by three children: James, Jean and Richard as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in Payette at Riverside Cemetery, 1969 River Rd at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021.
In light of the current health concerns over public gatherings, your attendance would be treasured but, if you are ill or uncomfortable with joining us, your thoughts and prayers would be appreciated in lieu of attendance.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences can be made to Nina’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Donations in Nina’s honor may be made to the Idaho Food Bank, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661.