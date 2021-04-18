Nicholas John Eddy
AUG. 25, 1935 — MARCH 17, 2021
ONTARIO
Nicholas John Eddy was born August 25, 1935 to George and Lucy (Woodcock) Eddy at home on their ranch located seven miles west of Malheur City, Oregon. He was the ninth of their eleven children and they resided there until the family sold the ranch in 1950 and moved to Vale. In 1941, Nick was enrolled in first grade and spent his school years very involved in athletics, especially track and graduated from Vale Union High School in 1953.
In 1936, the family bought the farm on Graham Blvd. and officially moved there in 1941. Nick spent his youth involved in as many outdoor activities as possible, including hunting, fishing and riding horses with his brothers and friends.
Nick married Myrtle James in June 1955 and the couple returned to Vale after Nick graduated from EOC with his degree in education. His first position as a teacher was in the Vale School District. He made his way up to working in administration where he stayed for the remainder of his 51 years in education. “Mr. Eddy” was highly successful in every school district he worked in, being constantly sought after to help improve the education system. In Oregon, he worked in Rainier, Ontario, Huntington, Imbler, Burns and Baker City. He also worked in Naches, Washington for nine years. Regardless of being a highly desired administrator, he remained humble and always contributed his successes to being able to work with “quality people”. He absolutely loved each district he served and was known for saying, “I never had a bad day in education!”
Nick married Susan Rogers in 1985 in LaGrande, Oregon. After their many educational adventures, they most recently spent a great deal of retirement days traveling to visit their six children and grandchildren, hunting, golfing and enjoying time at their home in Casa Grande, AZ.
Nick passed away on March 17, 2021 at their Ontario home surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents, ten brothers and sisters and two of his sons, Samuel Allen Eddy (1957) and Richard James Eddy (2013). He is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Susan Eddy, Ontario, OR and Myrtle James, LaGrande, OR as well as his remaining children; Debby (Mark) Richardson, Gresham, OR; Denise (Louie) Miller, Stevensville, MT; Ronda (Randy) McPhetridge, Moses Lake, WA; David (Sunshine) Eddy, Portland, OR; Dan Eddy, LaGrande, OR. Nick is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and soon to be great-grandchild and his many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of Nick’s life at the Nazarene Church in Ontario, Oregon at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021. The family also invites family and friends to join them on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Malheur City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. to continue to celebrate Nick’s life as well as celebrate the 80th year of “Decoration and Gathering” of the cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required on both days regardless of vaccination status to ensure safety surrounding the Covid-19 virus.
Contributions may be made to Eastern Oregon University’s Education Department and Scholarships (Attn: Tyler Dubsky, 1 University Blvd., IH212G, LaGrande, OR, 97850-2807) or to Malheur City Cemetery (P.O. Box 414, Ontario, Oregon 97914).