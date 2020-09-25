Nicanor Moa Martinez
Jan. 10, 1939 — Sept. 20, 2020
PAYETTE
On Sunday, September 20th, 2020, Nicanor Moa Martinez, of Payette, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 81, surrounded by his devoted family.
Nicanor (Nick) was born on January 10th, 1939 in Gregory, Texas to Francisca Moa and Anastacio Martinez. Nick being the second youngest of 12 siblings finished the 6th grade but was not able to continue his schooling due to his father passing away. Nick, at a young age, was asked to help support the family and start working to help provide for his siblings. Later in his life, he married his wife of 45 years, Catarina Garcia Martinez in Independence, Oregon. Together they raised 10 children; 3 sons and 7 daughters. Nick’s greatest accomplishments were being baptized in the name of Jesus Christ and being able to witness his children, grandchildren, and countless people dedicate their lives to the Lord.
Nick had a passion for church, fishing, camping, caring for his goats, and spending time with his family. Though Nick created a big family, that never stopped him from taking in anyone who needed even the smallest bit of help. He was known for his generosity and kind heartedness far and wide. He never hesitated to make a person feel like family. Nick and Catarina established a home filled with unconditional love, support, and acceptance.
Nick is proceeded in death by his wife, Catarina Garcia Martinez, and his eldest son, Macario Coronado. Nick is survived by his 9 other children, (Trudy Eddy), Rufino Coronado, Francine Martinez, Norma Garcia (Rogelio Garcia), Rosario Martinez, Mary Velez (Isaias Velez), Nicanor Martinez Jr., Maria Martinez, Erma Martinez, and Angie Sanchez (Ariel Sanchez); 48 grandchildren; 121 great grandchildren; and 20 great-great grandchildren. Plus, the countless others that were raised by him. He leaves behind a legacy.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3 – 5 pm at the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Payette. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 am at Riverside Cemetery in Payette.