Nellie Jean Cole / Van ScoyNOV. 15, 1919 — FEB. 19, 2022
ONTARIO
It is with a mix of sorrow and joy that we announce the passing of Nellie Jean Schweizer, VanScoy (Cole) on February 19, 2022. Born November 15, 1919, Jean became the matriarch of five generations of Oregonians and passed away at the grand age of 102 years. Jean lived the last several years of her life with her daughter, Rena Mae (Cusma) Beachy, and Rena’s husband, Norman Beachy, in Ontario, Oregon. She passed peacefully in her sleep.
Jean’s family traveled the Oregon Trail and settled in the Nyssa area. Jean was raised in Nyssa, Oregon, and graduated from Nyssa High School in 1937. She married Daniel A. VanScoy on December 31, 1938. Together they raised 2 children; Rena Mae and Daniel. Jean and her husband met at a local dance — they loved to dance.
Jean had a long career with US Bank at several locations throughout Oregon, while raising her children and helping raise her grandchildren. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Portland, Oregon. Jean was the spiritual rock of the family. She loved her family dearly and was truly cherished by them.
Jean was preceded in death by her two husbands and her son. She is survived by her daughter, Rena, Son-in-law Norman, four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
Jean’s family finds peace that her final wish has been met; dancing her way to heaven to join her husband Daniel.
Jean will be laid to rest at her husbands’ side at the Owyhee Cemetery. The family invites you to join in a reception on Saturday, February 26th, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Double Diamond Steakhouse; 109 West Maple St, New Plymouth, Idaho.
Jean was generous with her gifts and would be honored by donations to the charities of your choice in lieu of flowers.