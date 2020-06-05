Naomi Melinda Boyle Foster Morley
April 24, 1929 - May 26, 2020
NYSSA
Naomi Melinda Boyle Foster Morley passed away at the age of 91 on May 26, 2020 at Nyssa Gardens in Nyssa, Oregon.
Naomi was born in Compton, California on April 24, 1929. She was the daughter of Joseph and Martha Van Laanen Boyle. She is survived by her siblings John and wife, Pam Boyle of Yuba City, California; Ruth Rose of Coeur ‘D Alene, Idaho; Joe and wife Ann Boyle of Bandon, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.
Naomi was married to Carl S. Foster on June 13, 1948. Carl passed away on July 2, 2011. They raised 3 children! She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Steve Kemble of Nyssa, Oregon; Son and daughter-in-law, Carl W. and Vickie Foster of Vancouver, Washington; and son Steven Foster of Kona, Hawaii. She was survived also by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren.
In 1973, Naomi moved to Phoenix, Arizona where she ministered to Navajo Indian Girls as their dorm mother at the American Indian Bible Institute. That is where she met and married Bill Morley. They moved to the Indian Reservation in Kayenta, Arizona. They ministered there for many years. They moved from Arizona to Oregon where they managed care centers for the elderly.
Naomi and Bill were both gifted musicians and would minister in music. Naomi on her keyboard, and Bill on his violin. You could find them sharing their music and Jesus everywhere they went!
At the age of 5, Naomi began playing the piano by ear. Later on she taught herself to read music. She was the pianist in every church she attended for most of her life. Naomi’s musical talent was life long! She used her gift to spread the love of Jesus! Even in her last days at the care center, people would point to her and say, “That’s our piano player.” She ministered to the end.
Memorial will be held at the River of Life Christian Center, 800 17th Avenue N. Payette, Idaho 83661 on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 4:00pm. Close friends and family are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.