Nancy F. Armstrong
Dec. 29,1960 — Oct. 29, 2020
ONTARIO
Nancy F. Armstrong, age 59, passed away peacefully in the company of her husband Dean out on the road in Spokane, WA. on October 29, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1960 in Ontario Oregon to John and Betty Collier. She was raised on the family farm until she met and married the love of her life Dean on August 30, 1980. Together they had four children. She ran a Mental Health home for 27 years then retired to go on the road with Dean. She loved the outdoors, being with her grandkids and children. She absolutely loved when all four of her kids got together and spent time with both her and Dean.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Betty, and her brother Steven. She is survived by her husband Dean, her four children Bobby, Brandy, Earlena, and Justin. Her twelve grandbabies and one great grandbaby.
Celebration of life will be held by Family.