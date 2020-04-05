Nadine Laree (Rhinehart) Russell

Aug. 9, 1935 – March 28, 2020

PAYETTE

Nadine Russell, age 84, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 at Royal Villa Assisted Living Facility in Payette, ID. Nadine was the fifth of eleven children born to Wilmer and Georgetta Rhinehart, born in Elwood, NE. She attended schools in Ontario, OR and Payette, ID. She married Thomas Stanley Russell, Dec 22, 1953. They had eight children, Thomas S. Russell Jr., Earl Russell, Mary Ann Rambo (Bruce McKinney), Venda (Tony) King, Brenda Goodrich (John Fitch), Teresa Presher (Keith Black), Brian Russell, and Dorothy (Luis) Garcia. She had twenty-four grandchildren and thirty-eight great grandchildren.

Nadine volunteered for “Help Them to Hope” for many years until her health declined. She taught Sunday school at The First Christian Church of Ontario and was a Girl Scout leader in Fruitland, ID. Ore-Ida Foods was her employer for several years. You could always find a deck of cards on grandma’s table. She taught nearly every grandchild to play go fish, old maid, slap jack, skip-bo and bingo; showing us no mercy!!! We all loved you so much Grandma.

She is survived by her siblings, Alyce (John) Main, Charlene (Luke) McClain, sister in laws, Dorothy Rhinehart, Sherry Rhinehart, RoJene Rhinehart, and Juanita Rupe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas S. Russell, son, Earl D. Russell, granddaughters, Michaela Goodrich, Cassandra Gregory, and great grandson, Jackson “Mac” Carr. Also preceding Nadine in death were her siblings, Bob Rhinehart, Barbara (Charlie) Knapp, Dale (Vonda) Rhinehart, Wanetta (Alvin) Hall, John (Alberta) Rhinehart, Edd Rhinehart, Chuck Rhinehart, brother in-law Rex (Ellen) Russell, and sister in law Nancy Ray.

