Nada Jean
Reuss
SEPT. 18, 1934 – SEPT. 27, 2021
FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
On Monday, September 27, Nada Jean Reuss, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend joined the angels that she adored. Nada, 87, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 18, 1934 in Madison, Wisconsin to Claude and Laura Fenton. The youngest of four children, Nada and her family spent their early years in Wisconsin and Michigan moving from Madison to Sheboygan, Wisconsin Rapids, and Houghton where she graduated from High School.
Nada attended Michigan Tech University, where she was the first Tech coed to receive a varsity letter for competing on the Men’s Rifle Team. Many newspapers reported she may have been the first woman to shoot on a varsity rifle team anywhere in the nation. Nada met the love of her life, John Reuss, who also competed on the rifle team. They married on September 4, 1954. She went on to win rifle trophies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, received the “Golden Bullet Award” from the National Rifle Association, and was the first woman to fire at an NRA championship match; she earned the nickname “Annie Oakley.” In addition to shooting, hunting, and fishing, John and Nada enjoyed attending hockey games.
Nada and John explored Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Utah, Mississippi, Colorado, Wisconsin, Virginia, Washington, and Idaho. In Minnesota they had their first child, a son, James in 1956. Three years later while living in Illinois, they welcomed home their second child, a daughter, Jody in 1959.
After moving to Minnesota, Nada began playing golf and quickly became very good. She won numerous club championships in every state she lived. Nada used to say that when she died, she wanted to be cremated and have her ashes put in a golf hole so she could achieve a hole in one. However, she went on to have 8 holes in one and a double eagle!
Nada was so joyful and fun loving. Her kindness blessed us all. Nada put her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren first, and rearranged her life to spend time with family. She loved babysitting and watching grandkids in their various athletic and theater events. Nada enjoyed introducing the grandkids to the game of golf, and made ball markers with their pictures on them, so she could take them along whenever she played. Nada was selfless and put everyone’s needs above her own. One example is all the hours she spent helping her teacher daughter prepare things for her classroom. Her favorite vacation spot was her kids’ houses. She had a great sense of humor and a silly side. Nada always joked to her grandchildren that she had a perfect aura, and they really did think she was perfect. Now she can play golf, gamble, shoot guns, play cards and enjoy all of her hobbies without anything holding her back.
Nada is survived by her loving husband, John, her son James (Anna Seal) Reuss, daughter Jody (Rick) Greif, grandchildren Trevor Reuss, Samantha (Charlie) Congleton, Cassandra (Brian) Walters, Amanda (Keith) Wilson, and Daniel Greif, and great-grandsons, Braxton, Blake and Beckett Walters. She was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Laura Fenton, siblings Jack Fenton, Carmen (Jack) Tourville, and Judy (Bob) Boman, and niece Dianne Boman.
At this time no service has been planned. In Nada’s honor play a round of golf, buy a lottery ticket, and give all your family members a kiss.