N Sharon Hall (Burns) HedgesJAN. 2, 1942 - MARCH 28, 2023
NYSSA
N Sharon Hall (Burns) Hedges, passed away March 28, 2023. Sharon was born January 2, 1942, to Paul Hall Sr and Autie (McEntyre Hall) Stedman in Louisville, Arkansas. The family moved to Waitesburg, WA then to Nyssa OR in 1954, graduating from Nyssa High School in 1960. She married Clyde Burns April 1, 1961, and due to his career, relocated numerous times settling in Othello WA. In 1977, Sharon moved back to Nyssa. In 1988, she then married James Hedges of Parma.
Sharon was owner/operator of Owyhee Beauty for many years, then Second Street Cutters. During which time, she supported her community in various events, such as Thunder Egg Days and Nyssa Night Rodeo. Sharon enjoyed gardening, fishing, bowling, playing darts, and quilting.
Sharon is preceded in death by her Art Stedman (stepfather), Paul Hall Sr (father), Lineta Hall (sister), Autie Stedman (mother) and Paul “Junior” Hall Jr (brother). Sharon is survived by Ron (Betty) Hall (brother), Jerry (Linda) Hall (brother), Tony (Kelly) Burns (son), Deborah Burns (daughter), Tori (Chad) Cutler (daughter), 12 grandkids, 28 great grandkids, nieces, and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at the Hilltop Memorial Cemetery, Nyssa OR, Monday, April 10, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Following the service will be a Celebration of Life at the home of Tori and Chad Cutler. In lieu of flowers, donate to OREGON HEALTH AND SCIENCE UNIVERSITY, LAYTON AGING AND ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE CENTER, MAIL CODE 131, 3181 SOUTHEST SAM JACKSON PARK ROAD, PORTLAND OREGON 97239-3098 in Sharon’s name.