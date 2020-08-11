Myrtle Lou Alston

June 2, 1931 - July 27, 2020

ONTARIO

Myrtle Lou Alston peacefully passed at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Ontario Oregon on July 27, 2020.

Myrtle was born to Florence Elva Ellis and Herbert Roswell Ellis on June 2, 1931. Myrt was 89 years old. She is survived by two sisters and one brother, Martha Recknagle, Lena Warsham, and Wesley Ellis. Sister in law, Mildred Ellis and numerous nieces and nephews. Debbie Lappin, Alyce Recknagle, Lori Ellis, Julie Recla, Cody Ellis, Kelly Ellis, and many more.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Elva Ellis, her father, Herbert Roswell Ellis, her husband, Ben Alston, her brother Bill, brother Donny, nephew Danny and sister Barbara.

Myrt loved nature, she was a member of the Owyhee Gem and Mineral club. She loved rockhounding. She was a member until she could do it no more.

She had a love for flowers, she always had a beautiful garden. While at Dorian, she maintained a little flower garden, where she spent the last five years of her life.

She will be greatly missed by her family, but we are comforted in knowing that she is with her beloved husband, Ben “Dude” Alston, and watching over us from heaven.

There will be a Celebration of Life at noon on September 6, 2020, at Birch Creek, past Malheur Cemetery, look for a sign or a flag and turn left.

To plant a tree in memory of Myrtle Alston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments