Morley Dean
Cannon
OCT. 2, 1956 — JUNE 6, 2021
FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Morley Dean Cannon was born in Payette, Idaho on October 2, 1956 and passed away on June 6, 2021. Morley spent his childhood in Payette before moving to Grangeville Idaho. He moved back to the Payette area as an adult and resided in Caldwell at the time of his death. Morley was a member of the Payette Nazarene church. Ceramics were his biggest joy. He co-owned C & C Dusty House Ceramics in Payette with his sister.
Morley is survived by his brother, Nick Cannon of Grangeville; niece Pam (Robert) Mead of Lewiston; great niece Amber (Andrew) Evans, great nephew Shadow Mead, two great nieces, Gracie & Cassidy and two great nephews, Aidan & Noah, all of Lewiston; special friends Steve, Jenna, Brogan and Samantha Sessums.
Morley was preceded in death by is parents, Morley H Cannon and Myrtle Cannon Lucas; sister Arvella Cook and brother-in-law Arthur Cook. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Payette Church of the Nazarene. Celebration of life will be Saturday June 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Payette Church of the Nazarene, 1980 7th Ave N, Payette ID. Private burial will take place at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario OR.