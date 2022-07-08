Molly Elizabeth Foster Thomas, daughter of Jerry and Christine Foster of New Plymouth and much-loved wife of Skylar Thomas of Fruitland, died of an epileptic seizure at her home on June 28, 2022. She was born in Ontario on May 30, 1988.
Her greatest joy in life was becoming wife and mother. She and Skylar were expecting their first baby later this year.
Molly served a church mission and later earned a degree in natural resources at TVCC. She worked at Yellowstone National Park for several seasons to pay her tuition.
She loved mountains and nature, reading, and learning karate from her favorite sensei, Jerry Courtney.
Molly married Skylar Thomas in the Meridian, Idaho, Temple on Oct. 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Marie Thomas of Weiser, in 2021.
She is survived by sisters Laura (David) Cole of Bixby OK, Sara (Mike) Moscrip of Fruitland, Becky Foster of Nampa, and Katy (Nathan) Rennels of Nampa; her brothers Ben (Lana) of Jerome, Josh (Laura) of Weiser and David (Tanya) of Tucson.
A funeral service was held this morning at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Plymouth, with interment at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. Condolences may be made to Molly’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
