Molly Anna Price Hess
May 10, 1925 - July 30, 2020
Molly Anna Price Hess, 95 of Ontario passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Graveside services are scheduled for 11 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Valleyview Cemetery in Vale, Oregon.
Molly Anna Price was born May 10, 1925 to Samuel Albert Price and Minnie May (Ley) Price at the family home near Clayton, New Mexico the youngest of six children. She graduated from Clayton High School in 1942 and was the Valedictorian of her class.
She was a legal secretary for some years and just prior to her marriage was Chief Clerk of the Magistrate Court in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She married Clarence E. Hess, from Vale, Oregon in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 3, 1971 and moved to Vale. Clarence preceded her in death on October 19, 1989. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers; Aaron Price, Clark Price and Robert Price, 2 sisters; Minnie Shannon and Edith Miller and a son Kenneth O’Neil. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Gonzales and Terry Kay Saylors, sons George Hess and Clarence Hess, 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
