Milton Charles (Rock) McEwen
May 18, 1936 – Nov 14, 2020 Modesto, Ca- Formerly of Fruitland
Born to Ida Louise and Emil ‘Curley’ Lavon McEwen in Richfield, Idaho.
Preceded in resting by his brother Gene Raymond and daughter Cynthia Hammond.
Survived by wife Noreen McEwen, son Steven McEwen, Grandkids Ryan Hammond, Bethany Hammond, Richard Green, Ryan Green, Joshua Green, 5 great grandchildren, brothers Harold McEwen, Roger McEwen, and sister Orlene Poston.
Milton attended Fruitland schools where he played sports and was known by many as “Rock”. He graduated with the class of 1954 and attended Idaho State College where he went out for football. During his first semester he developed appendicitis and after recovering he joined his best friend, Bill Connelly, in Southern California. After moving from Idaho, he lived in Redondo Beach until moving to Modesto in 1974.
Milton had many jobs including cleaning carpets in Los Angeles, along with Turner Hardware, and American Lumber in Modesto.
In his spare time, he worked with the Boy Scouts of America for over 30 years. He went to many trainings, earned many awards including the Silver Beaver for completing the Wood Badge training and Vigil Honor for the Order of the Arrow. He also was a major part of the Central California Youth Services which raised money to send hundreds of youth to National Jamborees.
At the end of his time with Scouting, he found a love of sailing with the Sea Scouts. He learned how to pilot a sailboat and took several trips from San Francisco to Mexico. He enjoyed teaching the youth how to be better people though Scouting.
In his last years, his body was ravaged by Parkinson’s disease but his mind was sharp and he retained his sense of humor. He passed quietly as his son-in-law, a minister, sang Amazing Grace to him. Milton’s last wish was to be cremated and taken home to Idaho. In lieu of flowers, give a gift to a Parkinson’s research charity.
No services are currently pending.