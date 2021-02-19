Mildred Pearl Anderton Northrop
MARCH 6, 1920 — FEB. 14, 2021
PAYETTE
Mildred Pearl Anderton Northrop, 100, passed away on February 14, 2021 in Payette, Idaho. She was born on March 6th, 1920 to Albert Roy Anderton and Luella Chloe Fullmer in Cedarview, Utah.
Millie married Clifton Richard Northrop August 31, 1936 in Payette and had four children. Mildred’s loving example of hard work, thrift, perseverance, and service to others made her an anchor for her family; she will be missed. She found joy in her posterity, gardening, quilting, and family history among other things. She diligently kept the memories of loved ones alive by sharing stories along with flowers from her garden each Memorial Day. As she lost her sight, she kept her hands busy quilting then giving them to visitors, veteran’s homes, and women shelters. As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she loved Heavenly Father and her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a great patriot who loved this country.
Millie is survived by her son, Richard Michael (Mike), many grandchildren, great, and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Cliff, her siblings, and three of her children: Sherena, Gary, and Robert.
With gratitude, the family thanks Mike and those at Encompass Health especially Travis and Karena for the tender care and attention given to Mildred.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00, noon, on Saturday, February 20 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Payette. The viewing will start at 10:00 a.m. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.