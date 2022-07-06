Mildred Louise Hill, 94 of Nyssa Oregon passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 30th. Mildred is survived by 2 daughters, Marcie Hill Slone of Ontario and Darlene (Dale) Stephens of Nyssa. Grandsons Brian Allender of Ontario, Kevin Allender of Parma, Beau Bouton of Boise, and Andrew Stephens of Star. Granddaughters Jennifer Fish of Meridian, and Stefanie McGowen of Medford Oregon. 10 great-granddaughters, 5 great-grandsons, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Mildred was born on August 21st, 1927 at home, near the confluence of the Owhyee and Snake River on what is now known as Adams road, to Loyd and Iva Adams. She attended schools in the Nyssa area and graduated from Nyssa High School in 1945. After graduation, she met James (Thurman) Hill, and they married on January 4th, 1947. They remained married for 67 years until Thurman’s passing in 2014.
Mildred was a lifelong homemaker who raised two wonderful daughters. She and Thurman were very family-oriented and held many family events with their daughters and grandchildren. It seems like the grandchildren spent more time at grandma and grandpa’s than they did at home, getting into much mischief. Mildred would have to take them home when they misbehaved — which was often.
Mildred and Thurman moved from Parma to the family farm in 1980. Mildred was active in the Owyhee Riding Club, and Oregon Trail Grange. She spent many a day in a cook shack at the auction for the grange or working the annual pancake feed.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents (Loyd & Iva), husband (Thurman), and 1 grandson ( Adam). Services will be held Saturday, July 9th at 10:00am at Lienkaemper Chapel in Nyssa, with graveside services, immediately following at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery.
