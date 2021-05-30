Miguel R. Amaya Sr.
SEPT. 25, 1932 — AUG. 10, 2020
ONTARIO
Longtime Ontario resident, Miguel R. Amaya Sr. died on Monday, August 10, 2020 of natural causes. He was 87.
Miguel was born on September 25, 1932 in Corpus Christy, Texas to Miguel Sr. and Jesusa Amaya. He was the firstborn of their six children. “Lito”, as he was affectionately called — short for “Miguelito”, which means little Miguel in spanish — married Guadalupe Chavira on November 26, 1952. They were married until her death, June 27, 2020. They would have celebrated their 68th anniversary last November. He also joined the U.S. Army in 1952 for an Honorable 6-year term of active service, and then 17 years in the reserves and National Guard. Miguel and Guadalupe started a family in 1953 and by 1971 had 8-children. After Miguel’s active military service, the couple worked in agriculture throughout the northwest before settling in Ontario, Oregon in 1964. Miguel was mechanically inclined with a natural curiosity about how machines work. He spent hours reading auto repair manuals and became a self taught mechanic. “Lito” was also a certified welder, which came in handy in both his mechanic hobby and in his work as a farm hand for many area producers. Mr. Amaya was gifted with an “ear for music” and taught himself how to play the accordion, bass guitar and baritone guitar. “Lito” was also a DJ for a time in the early 70’s at KYET 1450am radio in Payette, taking requests, announcing songs and reading commercial scripts for the spanish language evening program.
Our dad could draw, play music, fix cars, do home repairs, weld machines together — it seemed there was nothing he couldn’t do. We love you Dad and will forever miss you.
Miguel was laid to rest August 24, 2020, next to his wife, Guadalupe at the Idaho State Veteran’s Cemetery in a private service.