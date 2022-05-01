Michele Melanie Baird (Tamez)DEC. 31, 1951 — APRIL 8, 2022
ONTARIO
On Friday April 8th 2022, Michele Melanie Baird (Tamez) loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at age 70 surrounded by family. Michele was born Erika Maria Dahlke in Regensburg, Germany on December 31, 1951. She was adopted at the age of 3 by Lieutenant Colonel Jack R. Baird and Evalyn Baird while stationed in Italy. Erika was given the name Michele Melanie by her adoptive parents. As an adopted daughter of a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force, Michele lived in Italy, Venezuela, New Mexico, Colorado and finally Texas. After graduating she met her husband Jose Luis Tamez while living in McAllen Texas. The two traveled to Oregon, married, and had 3 children, Katherine Tamez, Korina Tamez (Key) and Adam Tamez. The family settled in Vale Oregon. Michele was a classic movie buff and had a great love for old time Hollywood features. She had quite an extensive collection of gadget and gizmos, if you needed it, she had it! She loved taking short road trips with her soulmate Luis Tamez. Michele loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her new great granddaughter. After 50 plus years Michele was located by her birth family in Germany that she never knew existed. In 2011 she was flown to Regensburg Germany{/span} to meet her birth mother and 7 siblings. Michele is survived by her 3 children (Katherine, Korina and Adam), 6 grandchildren, (Garrett Tamez, Kristen Tamez (Child), Dayce Tamez, Mateo Key, Gunnar Tamez, Dax Tamez), and great granddaughter Olivia Child. She is also survived by her soulmate Luis Tamez, as well as her siblings in Regensburg Germany. A memorial service is planned for June 2022. “Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don’t remember me at all”.
