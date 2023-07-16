Michael Suzanne Tiffany SEPT. 16, 1939 - JUNE 20, 2023
ADRIAN
Mrs. Michael Suzanne Tiffany of Adrian, Oregon passed away at the age of 83 on June 20, 2023 with family by her side. Mike was born September 16, 1939 in Portland, Oregon. She was an active member of the Adrian community since 1973 when she moved to her farm in the Big Bend.
Mike worked for the Malheur County Road department for around 20 years, retiring in 2004. Besides working full time for the county, Mike tirelessly drove bus routes for Adrian schools, farmed, and raised her growing family. She was also a volunteer for the Adrian Quick Response team.
Prior to coming to Adrian, Mike began her adult life as a model and worked in the offices of Gresham and Reynolds school districts. She will also be remembered as an accomplished upholster and seamstress.
Anyone that knew Mike would agree she had two passions; her farm and her family, with both wildly intertwined. Mike and her late husband, Ken Tiffany, relished their time raising crops and working with their small herd of cattle on the bucolic Snake River. Raising their collective five children to appreciate hard work and quality family time is part of their legacy.
They supported their family through school sports, FFA, 4-H and more, creating a place to gather for their children and their grandchildren. Memories of game nights and belly laughs will stay with those that are left to enjoy the beautiful home they created.
Throughout her life, Mike was always keenly aware of those that needed a hand or a small thing to make their lives more rich. Even in her retirement years, she used her sewing and crochet skills to create baby blankets for the local maternity ward, knit hats and scarves for children, and do any small project to make someone smile. She will be remembered as someone who truly thought of others first.
Mike is survived by her children, Shelene (Stephenson) Castro and husband Nick of Nyssa and Tim Stephenson and wife Kathy of Portland. She is also survived by stepchildren Stephanie, Brett, and Kenneth Jr. Tiffany and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be held at the family home in Adrian on July 22 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Adrian High School, C/O Mike Tiffany Scholarship (305 Owyhee St, Adrian, OR 97901)