Michael Steven McConnaha
April 21, 1947 - June 9, 2020
KAISER, OREGON, FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Michael Steven McConnaha, of Kaiser, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in a local hospital.
Michael was born April 21, 1947 in Ontario, Oregon, the son of Robert and Isadore McConnaha. He was raised in Ontario until 1963 when he moved to King of Hearts, a group home in Salem, Oregon. In 2016 Mike moved to Jodell, a group home in Kaiser, Oregon.
Mike was very active in Special Olympics and won many awards in swimming and track.
Mike is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who live in Idaho and Washington. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Robert and Richard.
Viewing will be held at Lienkaemper Chapel from 3-5 pm on June 17, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9:30 am at Evergreen Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.