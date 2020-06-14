Michael Steven McConnaha

April 21, 1947 - June 9, 2020

KAISER, OREGON, FORMERLY OF ONTARIO

Michael Steven McConnaha, of Kaiser, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in a local hospital.

Michael was born April 21, 1947 in Ontario, Oregon, the son of Robert and Isadore McConnaha. He was raised in Ontario until 1963 when he moved to King of Hearts, a group home in Salem, Oregon. In 2016 Mike moved to Jodell, a group home in Kaiser, Oregon.

Mike was very active in Special Olympics and won many awards in swimming and track.

Mike is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who live in Idaho and Washington. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Robert and Richard.

Viewing will be held at Lienkaemper Chapel from 3-5 pm on June 17, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 9:30 am at Evergreen Cemetery.

