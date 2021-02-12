Michael John Blaylock
SEPT 21, 1962 — JAN. 30, 2021
FORMERLY OF NYSSA
Michael John Blaylock, 58, died peacefully on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his home in Purcellville, Virginia. Michael was born in Nyssa, Oregon to Dean and Carolyn Blaylock and raised on the family’s dairy farm. He attended Nyssa High School, graduating in 1980. After high school, he attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho for a year before departing to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Germany Dusseldorf Mission. After his mission, Michael enrolled at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah where he met Kaylene Turner of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, marrying on June 20, 1987, in Boise, Idaho. Michael is remembered for his devotion to his family, unshakeable faith and service, and sense of humor. His focus was outward, as he exemplified true Christlike service. He will be forever remembered by his wife, companion, and best friend of 34 years, Kaylene; his children Braedon, Berrett (Jenny), Kendall (Kandice), Tamasen (Daniel) Cannon, and Bryson; his siblings Becky (Robert) Clinton, Alan (Kathy), Scott (Linda), David (Penny), Roger (Julie), and Elizabeth “Buffy” (Juan) Rodriguez; his granddaughter Tatum and soon to be grandson, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00am, with internment at Goosecreek Burying Grounds in Purcellville, Virginia.