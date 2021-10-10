Mervie Young Gallagher Flake Hartley Earl
MARCH 11, 1923 — SEPT. 12, 2021
NYSSA
Mervie Young Gallagher Flake Hartley Earl, 98, passed away Sunday September 12, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Jackie Weyerman, In Adrian, Oregon.
Mervie was born 11 March 1923 at Fort Wingate, New Mexico to Robert Alphonso Gallagher and Jennie James. She grew up in Ramah, New Mexico where she attended school through 11th grade, Ramah having no 12th grade.
Her father, Alfonzo Gallagher, died when Mervie was seven years old and her mother married Jesse Johnston, who raised Mervie to adulthood.
Mervie married John Taylor Flake 14 March 1942 in Gallup, New Mexico. They were later sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they had four children; Jackie, Marilyn, James and Darl.
After living in Arizona and California, they moved to Boise, Idaho, where they lived for 22 years. Mervie was a professional seamstress and managed various locations of David’s House of Fabrics.
In December of 1975, she and John moved to Nyssa, Oregon, where John was night watchman at Albertson’s Land and Cattle and Mervie cooked for the cattlemen. After retirement, they moved to Adrian, Oregon, later serving a Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky.
John passed away in 1983, after 41 wonderful years of marriage. In 1987, Mervie married Samuel Elvin Hartley and enjoying 5 years of marriage until his death. In 2003, Mervie married Harold Earl. They spent part of each year between Yuma, Arizona and Redwood City, California. They danced the next ten years away before Hal died in 2013. Mervie continued to winter and dance in Yuma until her health began to fail.
Her daughter, Jackie, moved Mervie to Adrian where she lovingly cared for her until her passing on Sunday, 12 September 2021.
Mervie was an excellent seamstress, and exceptional cook, a dedicated temple worker, a famous peanut brittle creator, a snazzy dresser, and a fancy dancer. Her smile and laugh were infectious.
Mervie was proceeded in death by her parents, her three husbands, her son, Darl Dennis Flake, her siblings; Veralda, Mary, Ruby. Virginia, Florida, Jesse, Odet, and Jerry: one grandson, Riley Flake, and a great-grandson, Andreaux Flake.
She is survived by three children; Jackie Weyerman, Adrian, Oregon; Marilyn (the late Tracy) Fisk, Carson City, Nevada; James (Deanne) Flake, Evanston, Wyoming; her sister, Agnes (Don) Rose, Fruit Height, Utah; sister-in-law, Carmen (the late Jerry) Johnston; 18 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren
A graveside service was held at Dry Creek Cemetery, in Boise, Idaho on 17 September 2021.